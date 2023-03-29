Today's markets: Lack of bad news pushes up shares

European indices made modest gains early Wednesday as the major bourses continue to drift up following last week’s volatility. The FTSE 100 ticked up to 7,511, having hit its highest since Thursday yesterday at 7,525, a rise of 0.7 per cent. We’re seeing similar upwards drifts for the DAX and CAC 40, too, as investors put banking stresses behind them. The Stoxx 600 added 0.6 per cent, helped by news from UBS (CH:UBSG) – more on that below.

It comes after a more circumspect day on Wall Street left the major indices down slightly for the day as rising bond yields put pressure on tech and growth stocks, which had been doing most of the lifting as financials and value retreated. The Nasdaq fell 0.45 per cent to 11,716, while the S&P 500 declined a more modest 0.16 per cent to 3,971, both above their 200-day moving averages for now. Futures show the S&P and the Nasdaq will open with modest gains later today.

Stocks in Asia were also higher following news from Alibaba (HK:9988) that it will split into six different businesses, following the regulatory crackdown seen in the past year or so. The stock’s shares were up 12 per cent, but it’s still down more than 70 per cent from its 2020 peak.

The US 2-year Treasury yield rose above 4 per cent. Rising yields are good for European banks but bad for US tech. But we are also seeing a bid for European tech this morning as Infineon lifts guidance, sending European chipmakers firmer – this could benefit Nvidia (US:NVDA) and AMD (US:AMD) when markets open later today.

However, some US bank stocks slipped as regulators said they favour tougher regulations on the sector. A US Senate hearing on the collapse of SVB will likely lead to tighter restrictions. You could say it’s just about the Fed raising rates really fast, and inevitably some banks would be hit. But you can also bet the reflex reaction from regulators will be more regulation. Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said he anticipated “the need to strengthen capital and liquidity standards” in respect to banks with assets of more than $100bn.

Elsewhere, some jawboning coming out of the Bank of Japan ahead of new governor Ueda’s first meeting. New deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said: "If various conditions fall in place, some sort of change to yield curve control may become necessary. If conditions turn positive, (a tweak) will undoubtedly become a possibility.” Normalisation will come – yield curve control cannot last much longer and the exit could be painful for global bond markets.

Fergie back to Man U

UBS shares rallied 2 per cent in early trading as the bank named ex-boss Sergio Ermotti as new CEO, taking over from Ralph Hamers on April 5th. Ermotti was in charge between 2011 and 2020 and helped rebuild the brand after the financial crisis, a move that’s akin to Alex Fergurson going back to Manchester United. The Swiss bank said it took the decision because of the “new challenges and priorities facing UBS” after its acquisition of Credit Suisse. Investors seem to like the prospect of the old hand on the tiller. UBS faces no small challenge in digesting CS. Hamers can’t feel too good about being strong-armed into buying a mare and then not even getting to ride her. The perception – rightly or wrongly – will be that Hamers was not considered right to lead the new behemoth through what’s going to be a tricky period of consolidation, integration and, no doubt, litigation.