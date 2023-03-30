Companies roundup: Energy plans fall flat for green stocks

Buy the speculation, sell the reality – the old adage has proven true for the government’s so-called energy security day, in which a whole host of energy policies and strategy updates were announced. The most significant market reaction was negative, however, after the government did not include Drax’s (DRX) proposed carbon capture-plus-wood burning plant in its ‘Track 1’ list of projects. The company’s share price fell 6 per cent on the news.

Other large cap beneficiaries were unnmoved but a select of junior stocks involved in alternative energy saw sharp share price rises.

Petrofac shares soar on offshore wind deal

After a 2022 hit by contract award delays and cost overruns, services and engineering company Petrofac (PFC) has boosted its prospects by signing a significant multiyear deal alongside Hitachi Energy to provide key offshore wind infrastructure in the Dutch-German North Sea. This agreement is set to be the largest in Petrofac’s history, covering six projects, each worth €2bn (£1.76bn), split between Petrofac and Hitachi. The first engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract has been officially awarded, with the others potentially to follow.

Petrofac’s share price surged more than 60 per cent on the news, reversing a slide of over a third since the start of 2023. Sami Iskander, Petrofac’s chief executive, called the announcement an “exciting new step”. This comes after Petrofac experienced a decline in its order book despite the ongoing energy crisis - analysts at Peel Hunt said further deals this year would be needed for the company to hit sales forecasts. AA

BAE Systems to work on electric plane batteries BAE Systems (BA) is collaborating with Swedish electric plane maker Heart Aerospace on developing a new battery. The battery will be developed for an electric conventional takeoff and landing regional aircraft model, the ES-30. It will be powered by four electric motors and have a range of 200km if powered only by electricity or 400km through hybrid fuel use. The battery will be developed at a BAE Systems site in upstate New York. MF

Qinetiq wins US night vision contract

Defence technology company QinetiQ (QQ.) has been awarded a contract from the US Department of Defense to help the development of the US Army’s digital night vision technology.

The Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract could be worth up to $92.6mn (£75mn) over four years, the company said. Its shares fell 1 per cent in early trading and are down 10 per cent since the start of the year. MF

Moonpig shares fly upwards Moonpig (MOON) shares soared by 18 per cent after the online greeting card retailer said in a trading update that it had enjoyed its best-ever Mothers’ Day sales. Management kept its guidance steady for the year to 30 April, with revenues of around £320mn forecast. The board added that it expects “revenue to be in growth” in its 2024 financial year, with growth weighted to the second half. But despite this morning’s movement, the shares are still down by almost 40 per cent over the last 12 months. CA Read more: FTSE 350 Review: Pockets of resilience in retail

Change afoot at Ascential

Events and retail analytics group Ascential (ASCL) will start the process of selling its fashion forecasting business next month, having noted “positive reactions” from potential buyers. In January, the group announced a major break-up plan, which involves listing its digital commerce operation in New York and selling off WGSN.

Ascential grew adjusted Ebitda by 36 per cent in the year to 31 December 2022. However, a host of impairments, share-based payments, redundancy costs and expenses linked to the strategic review contributed to a statutory operating loss of £94.2mn.

Read more about Ascential's corporate shake-up