/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Investors pay the price as outsourcers lose lucrative contracts

Shares in Wincanton fell by a third when it lost a contract with HMRC. Could shareholders have predicted it?
Investors pay the price as outsourcers lose lucrative contracts
March 30, 2023
  • Serco facing wave of contract renewals
  • Order book indicators

Logistics company Wincanton (WIN) swerved off course this month, when the unexpected loss of a government contract prompted a profit downgrade. Despite its “acknowledged strong performance”, HM Revenue & Customs ditched Wincanton in favour of a French rival, leaving management for a customs contract “extremely disappointed”. The group, which is also contending with weak demand from retailers, saw shares tumble by a third as a result. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data