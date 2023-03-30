Investors pay the price as outsourcers lose lucrative contracts

Serco facing wave of contract renewals

Order book indicators

Logistics company Wincanton (WIN) swerved off course this month, when the unexpected loss of a government contract prompted a profit downgrade. Despite its “acknowledged strong performance”, HM Revenue & Customs ditched Wincanton in favour of a French rival, leaving management for a customs contract “extremely disappointed”. The group, which is also contending with weak demand from retailers, saw shares tumble by a third as a result.