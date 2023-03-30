/
Investors underwhelmed by government eco strategy

Some junior stocks saw share price rises but reaction has been largely muted
March 30, 2023
By Alex Hamer & Michael Fahy

Buy the speculation, sell the reality – the old adage has proven true for the government’s so-called energy security day, in which a whole host of energy policies and strategy updates were announced. 

The most significant market reaction was negative, however, after the government did not include Drax’s (DRX) proposed carbon capture-plus-wood burning plant in its ‘Track 1’ list of projects. 

The company’s share price fell 6 per cent on the news. Drax put a different spin on the announcement: “The UK government has today confirmed its commitment to support the deployment of large-scale power bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects by 2030 and that the Drax power station BECCS project has passed the deliverability assessment for the…submission process,” the company said. 

