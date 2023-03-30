Today’s markets: Moving on from banking woes

European stocks rose tentatively in early trading on Thursday, trimming some of their losses for the month. We’ve seen a solid recovery from Wall Street last night which underscored the more risk-on tone to this week. The S&P 500 added 1.4 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.8 per cent, providing a good foundation for Europe to pick up the baton. The FTSE 100 has added 0.5 per cent while the DAX and CAC 40 are both up more than 1 per cent. The US should open a bit brighter as well.

This all adds to strong numbers for the week, will all major indices higher than they were before last Friday’s panic. While positive, the month of March has still been tough – while the Nasdaq has rallied 2 per cent as bond yields declined and tech caught a bid, the major indices are mainly lower. In Europe: Frankfurt is down 0.5 per cent, Paris 1 per cent and London is the outlier, losing 4 per cent for March so far. The S&P 500 is down around half of 1 per cent and the Dow is off 2 per cent. In like a lion and out lion – just a lot of lambing in the middle.

Oil also edged higher this morning following a decline in the prior session. US crude oil inventories fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24, the biggest draw since November, according to the Energy Information Administration, a US body. Russian production is coming off more slowly than forecast but this was flagged. The weakness yesterday in the wake of the numbers is indicative of a pattern of traders front-running the data and the American Petroleum Institute numbers.

Some things for traders to look out for later today: In the US we’ll have final GDP numbers and weekly unemployment claims data, plus we hear from Treasury Sec Janet Yellen.

In Europe, inflation data comes out later today. So far Spanish inflation declined to 3.3 per cent vs 6 per cent previously – is the dragon slayed? Well, not quite...we can see the headline rate collapsing due to the base effects of energy prices. It’s less optimistic when you look at the stickiness of core inflation – underlying inflation fell marginally to 7.5 per cent. And the yellow line here shows a clear upward trend.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto