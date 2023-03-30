Will higher rates conquer inflation? The jury’s out

A few months into the new year and inflation remains stubbornly high. At 10.4 per cent, it is, as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey remarked in a speech this week (and despite 11 rate hikes), “much too high”. Not only that, but central banks have ended up in a policy pickle. The hope of every central bank at the start of this year was that inflation data would show a clear trend in the right direction. If it didn’t, they had a solution to hand: they would simply double the medicine dosage. That was before some worrying side-effects began to manifest themselves in the banking sector.

Regardless, the world’s inflation problem needs to be licked, to create clement conditions for economic growth. The scale of the damage is huge; higher prices have added more than £800 a year to the average British family’s grocery bill as food and drinks inflation hit more than 18 per cent.

But also a problem is the conundrum policymakers face. This month's shocks to financial stability reminded us that the chosen medicine can be problematic. Yet, changing course on monetary tightening due to the banking turmoil, or fears over other weak links in the system, could also have disastrous effects, including the potential to crash in parts of the US commercial property market. Balancing this has meant that even in the face of accelerating inflation, the Federal Reserve – correctly – held back from the bigger interest rate rise it wished to impose last week.