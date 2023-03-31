A new opportunity is opening up for general insurers

Three years on from the start of the pandemic and we’re still dealing with its various impacts across a range of sectors. Dozens of stocks whose activities are either directly or indirectly bound up with civil aviation volumes – the likes of Boeing (US:BA.), Airbnb (US:ABNB), and Expedia (US:EXPE) – are witnessing a return to pre-pandemic trading activities. The recovery narrative also applies to certain medical supply stocks; think Smith & Nephew (SN.) and Tristel (TSTL), both of which suffered due to the overnight slump in elective surgical volumes. Moreover, global streaming services such as Netflix (US:FFLX) and Amazon Prime have been forced to rejig their pricing, procurement and subscription models now that punters have reverted to more conservative patterns of consumption. The list is endless, really.

But the restoration of pre-pandemic commercial conditions presents as many challenges as it does renewed opportunities. For instance, it is doubtful whether the UK high street will witness a renaissance. Conventional retail and/or hospitality outlets were feeling the pinch long before the pandemic took hold and accelerated the process. And it has been well documented how the lockdown provisions also turbo-charged the take-up of digital technologies, another pre-existing trend.

So, Covid-19 clearly casts a long shadow even beyond its clinical effects – and it may have opened up some unlikely opportunities for investors. Even a relatively staid corner of the economy, such as the general insurance market, has not escaped the impact of the virus. As the broader economy recovers and responds to lingering effects, insurers face specific challenges that can translate into new opportunities in the medium to long term.