Companies roundup: Pensana shares crash and house prices fall

Rare earths company Pensana (PRE) has announced it needs a significant cash injection to stay afloat, with just $200,000 (£162,000) in the bank and $9mn due to creditors. The company is simultaneously trying to build a mine in Angola and a rare earths processing plant in the UK.

“The group needs to secure funding to settle these obligations in the immediate term. The group is dependent upon the continuing cooperation and forbearance of those suppliers until such funding is secured,” Pensana said. Its shares fell 36 per cent on the news, to 36p. Last summer, then-business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Pensana’s Humber plant was a sign of the UK’s growing energy transition supply chain.

The company said it had been in talks with a “major strategic mining house” over a $220mn funding package, but the exclusivity period had recently lapsed. Pensana said it had also been in talks with a resources-focused fund for an $11mn equity raise to cover immediate cash requirements. AH

House prices falling at fastest rate since 2009

House prices have fallen at their fastest pace since 2009, according to the latest market data from Nationwide. The building society and mortgage lender said that the average cost of a British home dropped 3.1 per cent for the year to March – the biggest annual change in 14 years – and that prices had dropped a further 0.8 per cent from last month.

The lender said that house prices are likely to continue falling as elevated interest rates continue to restrict buyers’ budgets. Many experts are predicting that house prices will fall by between 10 and 15 per cent from last year’s peak to a trough next year. ML

Gulf Keystone halts production Kurdish oil producer Gulf Keystone (GKP) has announced one of its two production facilities would need to be suspended after the export pipeline to Turkey was stopped last week. This hub takes in oil from seven wells and has a capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day. The pipeline was shut down after Iraq won a long-running arbitration fight against Turkey over oil exports. Gulf Keystone warned it had limited supply and would quickly have to curtail production. “The company understands that discussions between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Ministry of Oil are ongoing and continues to believe that the suspension of exports will be temporary,” Gulf Keystone added. AH Read more about Gulf Keystone and the pipeline here

New campaign to oust De La Rue chair

One of De La Rue’s (DLAR) largest shareholders has renewed its efforts to oust the group’s chair, after an unsuccessful attempt last December.

Activist investor Crystal Amber, which has a 10 per cent stake in the banknote printer, has requisitioned a general meeting in a bid to remove Kevin Loosemore with immediate effect and replace him with Pepyn Dinandt. At a general meeting before Christmas, Loosemore avoided the chop after securing 83 per cent of shareholder votes. Shares in De La Rue are down 50 per cent year-on-year, in the wake of multiple profit warnings. JS

