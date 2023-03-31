Economic Outlook: 3-7 April

Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys ask businesses to report on conditions over the past month and give an indication of how they expect output to change over the coming year. As such, they can give us a powerful insight into where the economy might be heading next. Last month’s UK data saw the composite (a weighted average manufacturing and services data) PMI increase from 48.5 to 53 – an eight-month high. A figure below 50 indicates a contraction, and is historically consistent with recession risk.

The Fed expects unemployment to rise to 4.5 per cent this year, an increase roughly equivalent to 2mn US workers losing their jobs. Chair Jerome Powell alluded to the “real costs” of bringing inflation down when asked about unemployment at a press conference last week. Nevertheless, he reinforced the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation, adding that “the costs of failing are much higher”. US unemployment figures will be released on Friday.