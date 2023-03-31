Today's markets: Shares flat ahead of US inflation

European stocks were flattish in early trade as investors looked to consolidate gains of the last few sessions, also ahead of a key US inflation report after shrugging off the worst fears around the banking ‘crisis’.

Stocks have come back this week, trimming monthly losses for March that have in turn trimmed the quarterly advance for the majority of indices. This morning sees real estate and banks off by around 1 per cent on the Stoxx 600…fears flickering still. But much better considering where we were last week.

Heading into the final session of the quarter the scores on the door so far (and not expecting much in the way of significant shifts today): S&P 500 is up 5.50 per cent, Nasdaq 15 per cent, FTSE 100 2 per cent, DAX 11.50 per cent, CAC 40 12 per cent, Topix 6 per cent and the Hang Seng 3.5 per cent.

So, a solid quarter but the gains largely front-loaded in the first two months of the year as the market picked up on hopes the Fed would pivot – no one foresaw the banking crisis and credit crunch. China’s reopening was another factor. The clear underperformance of the UK market reflects a couple of things – one is the outperformance in 2022; the FTSE came into 2023 in much better shape than its peers, at least on a 12-month basis. And the decline in banking shares and oil majors has weighed.

In the US we’ll see the personal consumption expenditure inflation figures later today, the last big data point. PCE is a favourite of Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, so will be key to deciding what route we go next. In that vein, a report yesterday showed US jobless claims rose more than expected, suggesting some cooling in the labour market. This suggests that the Fed might be less inclined to keep on hiking – the dynamic between inflation and the labour market continues to be the prime consideration for the Fed and I think the market is going to have to reassert a higher for longer expectation once again – this will lead to yet more volatility in rates and repricing in the front end. This is already happening and the US 2-year Treasury yield rose above 4.1 per cent, jumping from 3.8 per cent on Monday and notching its biggest 4-day advance in seven weeks.

So, to the PCE data. Core PCE increased 0.6 per cent for the month in January and was up 4.7 per cent from a year ago. Headline inflation increased 0.6 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively, all above consensus expectations and underlining the Fed’s difficult task in raising rates. The figure for Feb is expected to be unchanged at 4.7 per cent, though the monthly figure is expected to ease to 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the UK announced it will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the first European nation to do so. It will add 0.08 per cent to GDP...nice work team.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto