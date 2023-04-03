Companies roundup: Pensana shares drop, again

Rare earths company Pensana (PRE) revealed last week it was down to just $200,000 (£162,000), with $9mn due to creditors, sending its share price down a third. In an effort to reassure investors, the company put out another statement on Monday, saying it was in the process of raising $550mn in total for a mine in Angola and a processing plant in England. The shares fell 10 per cent again, to 35p, taking the total fall to 42 per cent. It will try and raise $175mn through a bond raise, $220mn through an equity investor, and $150mn in credit. Its market capitalisation is now £92mn. Its shares traded as high as 200p in 2021. AH

Peel Hunt falls to loss

A significant drop in market activity has dragged down investment bank Peel Hunt’s (PEEL) revenue for the 12 months ending 31 March by 37 per cent, to £82mn, and the company has said it would report a loss for the period “against market expectations of full-year break even”.

“This is against a backdrop of the uncertain global economic environment that has impacted our investment banking revenue, with capital markets activity at historic lows throughout FY23,” Peel Hunt added. The company also reported higher administrative costs and general cost pressures. It floated in 2021 and now trades at less than half its IPO price of 231p. Shares were down 2 per cent on the update. AH