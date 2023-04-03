Today's markets: FTSE rises as Opec cuts back

Oil prices jumped to the highest since January as Opec and allies said they would cut production. Futures for the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price index for May surged as much as 8 per cent to $81.67 before trimming gains. The rally came as first Saudi Arabia said it would implement a voluntary cut of 5 per cent of output or around 500,000 barrels per day, and Russia also said it would extend a 500k bpd cut to the end of the year. The “precautionary measure” will take a collective 1.16m bpd out of the market. It looks like Opec is getting a bit panicky about demand this year and is trying to create a psychological floor at $80.

It suggests Opec thinks the Fed is heading for a hard landing – the banking ‘crisis’ is the catalyst for this move and Opec wants to get ahead of it. We look to see whether the market unwinds this gap, or whether China demand picks up enough to push the market back towards $100. Because of who is making the cuts it looks like this will be a real supply cut.

European stock markets were mixed in early trade on Monday, with the FTSE 100 adding 0.7 per cent with the DAX flat and CAC 40 up around 0.3 per cent. London benefitted from 4 per cent gains for Shell (RDSA) and BP (BP.). US markets rallied strongly on Friday as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge cooled somewhat, with the core PCE down to 0.3 per cent in February, less than the 0.4 per cent expected. The Nasdaq ended the quarter almost 17 per cent higher, its best quarter since 2020, whilst the S&P 500 rose 7 per cent.

Smaller companies also got a boost: Harbour Energy (HBR), Hunting (HTG), Ithaca Energy (ITH) and Tullow Oil (TLW) led the FTSE 250 risers, all climbing over 5 per cent. This was a turnaround, especially for the North Sea producers like Harbour and Serica Energy (SQZ), which had been expecting changes to the windfall tax regime in the UK but were left disappointed last week.

The Opec cuts have implications beyond shares. Inflation is going to be harder to tame – regular readers will be familiar with this theme. Higher energy prices only create stickier goods inflation – which is supposed to be coming down.

Elsewhere, Tesla shares traded weaker in Frankfurt as record deliveries fell short of expectations. Deliveries rose 4 per cent in the first quarter to 422,875 units as price cuts boosted demand. BYD, a Chinese manufacturer, is selling a lot more than Tesla in China. The loss of market share in China is a major worry even as US tax credits help.

Data this week

The US manufacturing sector is the focus with the latest ISM PMI report coming out later today. The previous report showed economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in February for the fourth consecutive month, following a 28-month period of growth. Worryingly for the Fed, the prices paid component jumped to an inflationary 51.3 from 44.5 in Jan – underlying the stickiness of inflation. Markets will be especially looking to see whether there is any further incremental increase in the price component.

Good Friday in Europe is jobs day in the US: The US nonfarm payrolls report is the only show in town as market participants eye whether there are any signs of cracks in the labour market. If inflation remains elevated and the labour market doesn’t crack, the market may need to reprice once more for higher rates for longer – unless the banks go through another crisis.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto