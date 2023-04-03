/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

WANdisco reveals the extent of sales fraud

The software services company said it overstated its bookings by over $110mn
WANdisco reveals the extent of sales fraud
April 3, 2023

Software company WANdisco (WAND) has confirmed that it overreported bookings last year by 11 times the real figure. An investigation has confirmed its bookings were just $11.4mn (£9.2mn) and its revenue $9.7mn, compared to the $127mn and $24mn respectively reported in January. 

Last year, WANdisco looked to be one of the fastest growing companies in the UK with orders soaring off the back of what it called "significant progress in the Internet-of-Things ('IoT') industry vertical". But two months after publishing those numbers, it announced much of its order book and revenue was faked.

WANdisco also announced the resignation its chief executive and founder, David Richards, on Monday. He stepped down alongside and chief financial officer Erik Miller. The company said the potentially fraudulent figures were "represented by one senior sales employee" and the change of management is “not connected to the findings to date of the independent investigation”, which is being carried out by FRP Advisory (FRP)

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data