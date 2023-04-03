WANdisco reveals the extent of sales fraud

Software company WANdisco (WAND) has confirmed that it overreported bookings last year by 11 times the real figure. An investigation has confirmed its bookings were just $11.4mn (£9.2mn) and its revenue $9.7mn, compared to the $127mn and $24mn respectively reported in January.

Last year, WANdisco looked to be one of the fastest growing companies in the UK with orders soaring off the back of what it called "significant progress in the Internet-of-Things ('IoT') industry vertical". But two months after publishing those numbers, it announced much of its order book and revenue was faked.

WANdisco also announced the resignation its chief executive and founder, David Richards, on Monday. He stepped down alongside and chief financial officer Erik Miller. The company said the potentially fraudulent figures were "represented by one senior sales employee" and the change of management is “not connected to the findings to date of the independent investigation”, which is being carried out by FRP Advisory (FRP).