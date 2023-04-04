Companies roundup: Mixed results for Saga

Saga’s (SAGA) reported results were heightened in their complexity by the mingling of changes in asset prices with the goodwill write-downs in its insurance business that the company had already reported in its interim results. The net outcome was a greatly enhanced loss before tax of £254mn, which probably obscured some of the positive developments for the company as demand for its holidays increase. With Saga also refinancing some of its debt, the outlook looks slightly brighter as the effects of the pandemic finally end.

This was most apparent in both the cruise and holiday businesses. Overall, the segment narrowed its losses to £9mn, compared with £79mn this time last year. Saga’s cruise ships are working to a load factor of 72 per cent for 2023/24 with revenue per passenger forecast at £339. JH

Accsys finds its new boss

Treated wood company Accsys Technologies (AXS) has appointed Dr Jelena Arsic van Os as its new chief executive. She is currently vice president of plastics, coatings, adhesives and rubber performance minerals for the EMEA and APAC regions at French industrial minerals company Imerys (FR:NK). Prior to that, she spent 17 years at AkzoNobel (NL:AKZA).

She will take over from 1 July “at the latest” from executive chair Stephen Odell, who is temporarily running the company following the departure of former boss Rob Harris. Accsys shares have slumped by 55 per cent over the past 12 months as it has struggled to complete expansion projects on time. MF