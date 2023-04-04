Rathbones-Investec merger could lead to more M&A

Annual run-rate cash synergies pitched at £60mn

Merger to be accretive to underlying EPS in the first full year

Straightened finances, or even the fear thereof, can act as a catalyst for consolidation. Admittedly, that didn’t play out to any significant degree in a somewhat volatile 2022 - outside the UK, at least. We’re now three months into 2023, yet global dealmaking remains subdued. The prospect of a US recession later this year isn’t helping matters, but, if anything, the imperative to build scale benefits in a business should be heightened during periods of economic uncertainty.

The drive for scale certainly played a part in the decision to combine Rathbones (RAT) and Investec Wealth & Investment in an all-share arrangement to create a £100bn UK-based discretionary wealth manager. The newly-announced merger will see Rathbones acquire Investec’s (INVP) “private clients” arm at an implied value of around £839mn, with the South African parent company receiving a 41.25 per cent stake in Rathbones, along with 29.9 per cent of the voting rights.