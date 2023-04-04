Infrastructure trusts 'cheaper than they should be'

The latest annual results appear broadly encouraging

Demand for the underlying assets remains strong, although the premiums of 2021 and early 2022 might be a thing of the past

Social and economic infrastructure trusts continue to trade below their net asset value (NAV) despite an encouraging set of financial results, as worries over interest rates and valuations spooked investors.

In the month to 31 March, share prices in the Association of Investment Companies' infrastructure group dropped by 7.4 per cent, against 2.8 per cent for the FTSE All Share index. This could be an easy buying opportunity – James Carthew, head of investment company research at QuotedData, said that current discounts to NAV seem like an overreaction. While prices look roughly fair for the few trusts trading close to their NAVs, those on double-digit discounts are “probably too cheap”, he argued. Overall, infrastructure investment companies are trading at an average discount of 10 per cent – Liberum analysts said this was an “oversimplified and unjustified” sell-off, given the resilience of the sector, even with debt costs rising.