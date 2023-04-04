Today’s markets: Oil price weighs on shares

Uneasy markets this morning as traders continue trying to digest the Opec+ announcement from yesterday. We do have some more guidance on whether or not it will dramatically impact inflation – the key question on investors’ minds.

The FTSE 100 kicked off Tuesday with a muted 0.1 per cent rise but there were better numbers on the mainland with the Eurofirst 300 up 0.5 per cent and the Dax and CAC 40 around the same. Yesterday’s mixed US numbers – the S&P 500 finished slightly higher and the Nasdaq slightly lower – will feed into a muted opening later today.

Oil prices are up today but still a little lower than their peak following the Opec+ announcement. West Texas Intermediate is just shy of $81 per barrel while Brent is just over $85. Still lower than the $90 target but naturally it will take some time to get there.

Comments from the Austrian central banker Robert Holzmann will appease some investors, hopefully. The European Central Bank board member said he didn’t think the oil price rise would materially affect inflation. However, he did also say that the ECB would likely rise by 0.5 percentage points at its next meeting unless the banking crisis materially worsens.

Other commentators agree with Holzmann on inflation. WTI back at $80 is just where the price was before the banking turmoil hit sentiment. Pantheon Economics chief economist Ian Shepherdson said the long-term forecast for the oil price was between $75-$80 even before the Opec+ cuts, so nothing materially has changed. Equally, last year the average price was $94.8, so even with the production cuts, oil is disinflationary.

Things that could be fun to watch today: Credit Suisse has its last annual general meeting. Think most would want to be a fly on the wall in that room. Swiss National Bank Vice President Martin Schlegel said yesterday in an interview that the bank was one day away from collapsing had UBS not taken it over.

Glencore is trading 2 per cent down from yesterday’s open following the news of its approach to Canadian miner Teck. Alex Hamer explains the $23bn offer – and why it was roundly rejected.