What to consider before diversifying with a tracker

The people have spoken and they want diversification. That at least is one finding from the 2023 instalment of Brown Brothers Harriman’s Global ETF Investor Survey. The research, which gathers the thoughts of professional investors, highlights an appetite for “non-correlated assets” in the wake of recent equity volatility, with 69 per cent of respondents saying they plan to either increase or maintain their allocation to commodity exchange-traded funds (ETFs). An even greater proportion said they wished to up or maintain exposure to fixed income, with the paper also pointing to interest in so-called market-neutral portfolios, which often tend to navigate shifting conditions by using a combination of long and short equity positions.

This all makes perfect sense considering how rotten 2022 was for many equity markets. Seeking diversifiers in a passive format also seems sensible, if it works. But we should remember that the exposure to “diversifying” assets can differ quite significantly depending on whether you opt for a tracker or take the active route.

This often boils down to whether you are getting direct exposure to an asset or whether you hold related equities. Gold is a great example here: the Invesco Physical Gold ETC (SGLP) seeks to provide the performance of the spot gold price through certificates collateralised with the metal, whereas many of the active gold funds display a preference for shares in gold miners. That has a major bearing on returns: the active funds can make enormous gains when the gold price is up and markets are relatively buoyant, as we saw for much of 2020, but they can sometimes struggle in more challenging periods. To give one example, the LF Ruffer Gold Fund (GB00B8510Q93) made an astonishing 54.1 per cent total return in 2020, but found itself down by around 11 per cent last year. The Invesco exchange-traded commodity (ETC), by contrast, was up by 24 per cent in 2020, and relatively flat in 2022. The active funds in this space, in fairness, have done especially well in a tough March, outpacing the ETC.