Companies roundup: Entain’s acquisition and J&J’s $9bn settlement

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain (ENT) has acquired sports media business 365scores for around £120mn, with future contingent payments of up to £8mn as part of the deal. 365scores, which offers sports scores, commentary, and games, has around 15mn global active users. Entain said that “the acquisition unlocks further growth opportunities and supports our global strategic ambitions”. Entain’s shares were flat on the back of the news, and are down by 7 per cent year-to-date after MGM Resorts International (US:MGM) ruled out making another bid for it. CA

J&J offers $9bn to settle talc cancer claims

Consumer products and pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) has proposed an $8.9bn (£7bn) payout to resolve more than 60,000 US lawsuits claiming its talc-based baby powder causes cancer. If enough claimants agree to the settlement, the company will not have to defend itself in court against the accusations that its baby powder was contaminated with asbestos.

A 2018 investigation by Reuters found that the company knew the product sometimes contained dangerous levels of the carcinogen. Shares in the company were up more than 3 per cent in pre-market trading in New York today. JJ

Gold shines on weaker US data The gold price cracked $2,000 (£1,602) an ounce (oz) on a fall in US job openings, which also sent the US dollar lower. The $2,000 an oz level was last seen a year ago and marks a 25 per cent jump in six months. In sterling terms, last month’s high of £1,600 an oz was more significant as the pound has strengthened this week. Central bank buying has also remained a key plank of the metal’s price performance - the World Gold Council reported on Wednesday that net buying for January and February was a new high for the past decade, at 125 tonnes, or 4.4mn oz. “We expect central bank buying to remain robust this year (~592t), alongside robust retail investment demand,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Colin Hamilton. Saxo Bank’s commodities team said $2,000 could serve as a “support” for gold to beat the previous all-time high of $2,078 an oz. AH Read more on the gold price here

Crisis-stricken Home Reit considers offloading assets

Beleaguered homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) is considering offloading some assets to pay down debt as six companies vie to take over Alvarium as its investment adviser. Home, whose shares have been suspended since the first week of January because its auditor has not signed off accounts covering the 12 months to 31 August 2022, said in an update to shareholders that it had paid off £30mn in debt but may need to sell buildings in order to repay a further £220mn. The news follows months of criticism about the ethics and financial stability of Home Reit’s business model. ML

Demand softens at Speedy Hire Speedy Hire (SDY) has noted “some softening of demand in recent weeks”, but is still on track to hit its full-year forecasts. The equipment company said revenue is up 14 per cent year-on-year, suggesting it will reach £435mn. Meanwhile, adjusted profit before tax should be in line with expectations. Consensus forecasts currently sit at £32.4mn, compared with £30.1mn last year. Speedy Hire’s share price tumbled in February after it revealed £20mn of equipment had gone missing. The result of the external investigation will be revealed in its final results announcement on 6 June. JS Read more about the equipment fiasco here

Sales slow at RS Group

Shares in RS Group (RS1) dipped after the company reported a significant slowdown in sales over the past quarter.

Like-for-like revenue grew by just 1 per cent in the three months to March, from 8 per cent in the prior quarter and double digits over the first half of the year. Although the company said its full-year adjusted operating profit would be slightly ahead of consensus forecasts (currently around £382mn), it acknowledged that it faced a “more difficult market environment” in its new financial year. The company’s shares fell by 4 per cent in early trading. Broker Shore Capital forecast a 1.5 per cent fall in adjusted earnings per share for its 2024 financial year and maintained its hold rating on the company. MF

New car market strengthens New car registrations rose by 18.2 per cent in the important ‘new plate month’ of March as supply chain shortages continued to ease. The increase meant the first quarter of the year was the strongest since 2019, with just under half a million new cars hitting the road, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. However, quarterly registrations remained almost 30 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels. The March increase was dominated by fleet sales, though, which grew by 41 per cent to take 48.6 per cent of the total market. Private new car registrations only edged up by 2,000 year-on-year to 139,200, or 44 per cent below 2019 levels, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Its senior UK economist Gabriella Dickens expects sales to remain “subdued” for most of this year. MF

Qinetiq maintains maritime momentum

Defence technology specialist Qinetiq (QQ.) said its contract with the Royal Navy’s Submarine Delivery Agency had been renewed for 10 years, with the option of a further five-year extension.

The renewal of the Maritime Strategic Capability Arrangement is worth an initial £259mn to Qinetiq. The company argued that it would allow for a “seamless transition” from the current deal, which has been in place for 15 years. The MSCA provides design, testing and evaluation services to the navy’s programme to develop and operate its submarine fleet. Qinetiq’s shares rose by 2 per cent by mid-morning. MF

