Companies roundup: Entain’s acquisition and J&J’s $9bn settlement

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain (ENT) has acquired sports media business 365scores for around £120mn, with future contingent payments of up to £8mn as part of the deal. 365scores, which offers sports scores, commentary, and games, has around 15mn global active users. Entain said that “the acquisition unlocks further growth opportunities and supports our global strategic ambitions”. Entain’s shares were flat on the back of the news, and are down by 7 per cent year-to-date after MGM Resorts International (US:MGM) ruled out making another bid for it. CA
J&J offers $9bn to settle talc cancer claims
Consumer products and pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) has proposed an $8.9bn (£7bn) payout to resolve more than 60,000 US lawsuits claiming its talc-based baby powder causes cancer. If enough claimants agree to the settlement, the company will not have to defend itself in court against the accusations that its baby powder was contaminated with asbestos.
A 2018 investigation by Reuters found that the company knew the product sometimes contained dangerous levels of the carcinogen. Shares in the company were up more than 3 per cent in pre-market trading in New York today. JJ
Crisis-stricken Home Reit considers offloading assets
Beleaguered homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) is considering offloading some assets to pay down debt as six companies vie to take over Alvarium as its investment adviser. Home, whose shares have been suspended since the first week of January because its auditor has not signed off accounts covering the 12 months to 31 August 2022, said in an update to shareholders that it had paid off £30mn in debt but may need to sell buildings in order to repay a further £220mn. The news follows months of criticism about the ethics and financial stability of Home Reit’s business model. ML
Sales slow at RS Group
Shares in RS Group (RS1) dipped after the company reported a significant slowdown in sales over the past quarter.
Like-for-like revenue grew by just 1 per cent in the three months to March, from 8 per cent in the prior quarter and double digits over the first half of the year. Although the company said its full-year adjusted operating profit would be slightly ahead of consensus forecasts (currently around £382mn), it acknowledged that it faced a “more difficult market environment” in its new financial year. The company’s shares fell by 4 per cent in early trading. Broker Shore Capital forecast a 1.5 per cent fall in adjusted earnings per share for its 2024 financial year and maintained its hold rating on the company. MF
Qinetiq maintains maritime momentum
Defence technology specialist Qinetiq (QQ.) said its contract with the Royal Navy’s Submarine Delivery Agency had been renewed for 10 years, with the option of a further five-year extension.
The renewal of the Maritime Strategic Capability Arrangement is worth an initial £259mn to Qinetiq. The company argued that it would allow for a “seamless transition” from the current deal, which has been in place for 15 years. The MSCA provides design, testing and evaluation services to the navy’s programme to develop and operate its submarine fleet. Qinetiq’s shares rose by 2 per cent by mid-morning. MF