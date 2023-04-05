Lookers makes EV progress

Strong order book

Management bullish on 2023 outlook

We noted in our analysis of Pendragon’s (PDG) results last month that semiconductor shortages and other supply chain issues have meant fewer new vehicles and higher prices for the motor retailers. It was no surprise, therefore, that car dealer peer Lookers (LOOK) stated in its annual results, referring to its increase in gross profits, that “consumer demand [for new cars] continued to exceed supply levels, which in turn has allowed the group to focus on minimising the levels of discount offered”.