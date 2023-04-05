Today’s markets: The signs rates are working

A cooling US labour market and the impact of interest rates are dominating stock markets this morning. American indices ended yesterday down following the first of the three US jobs reports this week. This morning, the FTSE 100 has edged up slightly with a 0.3 per cent gain but most of Europe is in the red. The DAX dropped 0.24 per cent and CAC 40 0.15 per cent. Asian shares also closed down overnight.

Job openings in the US fell below 10mn for the first time in almost two years. But at 9.93m, down 632k from January, we are not talking about an economy suddenly lacking capacity. It was the first of three jobs reports this week – the ADP is today and the all-important non-farms is on Friday.

Yields on short-dated US Treasuries plunged, dragging the dollar down and sending gold to its highest in a year. Sterling jumped to a 10-month high against the dollar above $1.25 as the greenback came under pressure and the Bank of England’s chief economist hinted at another rate hike in May. Oil also retained its gains from Sunday’s OPEC-inspired leap with WTI (May) futures above $80.

However, we should always be cautious about the all-knowing 2-year US Treasury. It has moved around a lot in the last month – looking at it on any given day doesn’t tell you a lot except what the consensus is after the latest data print – which reflects the deep uncertainty in the market at the moment.

US ISM manufacturing index keeps on sliding and has fallen to its weakest level since the height of the pandemic in 2020. It was the fifth consecutive monthly decline after a 28-month period of growth. Sequentially, you can see how the index peaked in March 2021 and has been falling since. Prices paid were a bit lower which is likely to be a boost to the Fed but the overall picture is not terribly encouraging. All five subindexes were in contraction territory.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that rates should move above 5 per cent this year, and remain at restrictive levels for some time, to put inflation back to 2 per cent. It echoes Bullard, who said inflation will be stickier and the labour market strong; rates need to be above 5 per cent.

Chart of the day: the gold price

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Finalto