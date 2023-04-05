We should all fight to save the state pension triple lock

Age is just a number, they say. That you’re as young as you feel, that 70 is the new 50. But leaving aside the cheery quips exhorting us to embrace (or not give a damn about) the ageing process, we all know deep down that ageing is the spending of our allocated number of years. And long before we run the balance down, we want to know that we can quit the daily grind, cease ‘working for the boss’ and have time to enjoy life.

But at what age should we be allowed to devote ourselves to relaxation, hobbies, travel and time with family and friends? The consensus is that the age of retirement should amount to around a third of our lives. Even the government agrees.

Although you can retire at any age, and can draw from a personal or workplace pension from age 55, the state pension can only be claimed from age 66, increasing to 67 over the next few years. It will rise again to 68 between 2044 and 2046 – affecting those born after 6 April 1977. The government has decided against bringing this forward to 2037 after a fall in life expectancy rates.