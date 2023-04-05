Where to invest when inflation falls

With the prospect of inflation moderating, we look at possible scenarios and investment strategies

Bonds maintain a good level of appeal

Investors have endured some dismaying moves in portfolios over the past year, and inflation has plenty to answer for. Rising prices and the consequent increases in interest rates have seen shares in the tech giants tumble and bond prices crash in tandem. Those few assets that showed any resilience last year, such as commodities, renewable energy investment trusts or dividend-paying stocks, can attribute this good performance largely to a positive relationship with inflation.

High inflation certainly makes life harder for investors, and some foresee a world where it could be hard to shift. But other scenarios are certainly plausible: energy price falls have already put a big dent in recent inflation readings in Germany and Spain, and there could be further moderation in future.