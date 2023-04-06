Companies roundup: Shell buybacks and Walmart’s robots

A first-quarter trading update from Shell (SHEL) pointed to a continuation of Q4’s strong earnings, although weaker energy prices will likely hit sales. The refining margin also dropped a fifth, to $15 (£12) a barrel. Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said the update pointed to “strong operational delivery”, falling costs and higher trading earnings.

Shell said the marketing results would be higher than the last quarter of 2022. “Lower than expected cash taxes and WC unchanged at the mid-point of guidance should help Shell keep quarterly buybacks flat at $4bn,” Romeo added. Shell will report full Q1 numbers on 4 May. AH

House prices tick higher despite mortgage woes

House prices have risen for the third month in a row, according to Halifax. The bank recorded a 0.8 per cent increase in prices for March following a 1.2 per cent increase in February and a 0.2 per cent increase in January.Halifax said the data suggested “relative stability in the housing market”. “This has been characterised by a partial recovery in activity and transactions, especially when compared to the significant drops seen at the end of last year,” it added.

Halifax’s figures run counter to Nationwide, which has recorded a fall in house prices for every month since last September, and the ONS, which has recorded monthly falls since November. The figures differ because of the different ways in which the three indexes are calculated. ML

Walmart is using more robots Walmart (US:WMT) is planning to use robots to boost its long-term profitability. The world’s largest retailer told analysts its automation plan would reduce average unit costs by around 20 per cent by 2026. Walmart expects 65 per cent of its stores will be serviced with automation. The retailer found that pick-up and delivery customers spend $1,000 more than traditional customers, so wants to focus on optimising the e-commerce portion of the business. Broker Jefferies says, “the financial impact of these initiatives should not be overlooked”. Its target price for Walmart is currently $175 – 17 per cent above the current share price. AS

Growth stalls at Robert Walters

Fee income at Robert Walters (RWA) has plateaued, as economic uncertainty stifles recruitment activity around the world. UK fees were hit hardest in the three months to 31 March 2023, falling by 9 per cent. Management blamed this on a “drip feed of lay-offs in the tech industry”. In contrast, net fee income in Europe rose by 10 per cent on a constant currency basis, fuelled by record performances in Belgium and Germany.

Management said there was still “cause for optimism” as vacancy levels and salary inflation remained “relatively robust”. JS

Ferrexpo doubles production in Q1 Keeping the lights on (and more importantly, the pelletiser plant) is critical for a major industrial company like Ferrexpo (FXPO), the Ukrainian iron ore miner. The company has reported much-improved March quarter production compared to Q4, “principally driven by an improvement in the supply of electricity to the group’s operations in Ukraine, which enabled the restart of a second pelletiser line in late February 2023”. Production was 900,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets – double the Q4 number but as expected still a fraction of a year ago, as Q1 2022 saw production of 2.7mn tonnes. The war has also constrained export routes, leading Ferrexpo to cut output. Its shares were up 5 per cent on the update. AH

Motorpoint rides to record revenues

Car retailer Motorpoint (MOTR) said that “vehicle mix and price inflation” drove its revenues up by around 9 per cent to a record £1.4bn, in an update for its year to 31 March. Further down the income statement, management said it expects break even annual pre-tax profits.

The board added that the company “continued to make strong progress on its targeted strategic investments” in the year as it works towards hitting medium-term growth targets of over £1bn in online sales and over £2bn in total sales. The shares rose by more than 2 per cent in early trading, but have still lost over half of their value in the past 12 months. CA

Tyman chief steps down The chief executive of door and window components firm Tyman (TYMN), Jo Hallas, has stepped down immediately “by mutual agreement”, the company said. Chief financial officer Jason Ashton will step up as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found and the company said that its “strong divisional structure” would allow it to continue operating as normal. Like many building materials companies, Tyman’s shares have been on a rollercoaster ride since the onset of the pandemic, more than doubling to a high of over 500p in June 2021 before slumping below 200p late last year. The shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading to 227p. Last month, Tyman reported a 4 per cent fall in pre-tax profit to £61.4mn for 2022 as a decline in demand hit sales volumes. MF

Lords takes on more debt

Building materials group Lords (LORD) completed a refinancing of its £70mn of existing borrowings on improved terms, which it said would result in “material interest cost savings” over the next three years.

It has added two new banks to its roster and extended borrowing facilities to £95mn, which it said would support “medium-term growth ambitions”, including funding for new deals. The company’s shares rose by 2 per cent in early trading. MF