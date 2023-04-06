Economic Outlook: 10-14 April

The UK economy is overwhelmingly dominated by services – the sector made up 81 per cent of output in 2021. The ‘production industries’, including manufacturing, mining, electricity, water and waste management nowadays make up a much smaller proportion: the manufacturing sector accounts for just 9 per cent of total output and 8 per cent of jobs.

But though the industrial sector constitutes a smaller fraction of the economy, fluctuations in this sector account for a high proportion of the variation in overall economic growth. The sector is highly sensitive to interest rate changes: industrial firms need to borrow for long-term projects, and demand for their products tends to depend more on consumers borrowing to buy them. Research suggests that demand for cars is far more sensitive to interest rates than either demand for services or most of the products sold in the retail sector.

This means that manufacturing and industrial production figures could soon bear the scars of the turmoil that followed SVB’s collapse. Analysts at Capital Economics expect the tensions to “take at least some toll on the wider economy”, and suspect that “further declines in manufacturing activity still lie in store” as a result. The latest industrial production figures are due next Thursday.