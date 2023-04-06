WWE-Endeavor tie-up offers investors a sporting chance

News has emerged that Endeavor Group Holdings (US:EDR) is buying a majority stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (US:WWE) in a bid to create a $21.4bn (£17.5bn) business. Endeavor (formerly known as William Morris Endeavor and WME-IMG) already owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship and will hold a 51 per cent controlling interest in the new entity, while existing WWE shareholders will hold the remainder. The arrangement places an enterprise value of $12.1bn on UFC and $9.3bn on WWE.

Since going public in 2021, Endeavor has looked to extend the global reach of its sporting events business, so the deal makes strategic sense, especially given the worldwide popularity of WWE. The new publicly traded entity’s combined sales will be in the region of $2.4bn and projections are for an estimated $50mn-$100mn in annualised cost synergies. More importantly, the deal will enable management to optimise sponsorship and media rights arrangements, along with the development of new content streams.

Unfortunately, there are relatively few options in the UK market if you’re looking to tap into the world of sports/entertainment. History suggests that our US cousins have been more adept at the commercial exploitation of sports, the Premier League notwithstanding. Indeed, there is no effective demarcation between sports and entertainment in the US, thereby clearing the way for the formation of a broad-based talent and media agency group such as Endeavor. This non-distinction may help to explain why the major US sports leagues are generally in better financial shape than their UK counterparts.