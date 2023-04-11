/
Blackstone-Industrials Reit deal proves there's value in warehouses

Market for smaller multi-let warehouses has long been overlooked
April 11, 2023
  • Record rents for small warehouses
  • Leases are typically shorter

Last week, Blackstone (US:BX) swooped into the UK listed space again with its eyes on yet another public real estate investment trust (Reit). The US private equity giant made a final cash offer to buy multi-let industrial landlord Industrials Reit (MLI) at 168p a share, a 42.4 per cent premium on the share price at close on the prior working day and in line with the net asset value (NAV) per share of the company as of 30 September last year. 

Industrials Reit said it would aim to complete as soon as possible. The offer price is equal to its share price of around six months ago, before a major sell-off in the space and the wider real estate market. 

