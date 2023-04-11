/
Central banks have been left in a policy muddle

Are they trying to hit the brake and the accelerator at the same time?
April 11, 2023
  • Liquidity provisions expand central bank balance sheets as QT shrinks them 
  • Can policymakers keep the different tools separate?

As SVB’s collapse triggered banking sector turmoil in the US last month, the Fed was forced to offer emergency liquidity provision – extending the size of its balance sheet. The problem is that the Fed has also committed to shrinking the size of its balance sheet, and has been engaged in a programme of passive quantitative tightening (QT) since the summer

Can central bankers push ahead with QT while injecting liquidity to counter a deposit flight? Or has the collapse of SVB unleashed a horrible policy muddle? 

