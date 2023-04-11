Central banks have been left in a policy muddle

Liquidity provisions expand central bank balance sheets as QT shrinks them Can policymakers keep the different tools separate?

As SVB’s collapse triggered banking sector turmoil in the US last month, the Fed was forced to offer emergency liquidity provision – extending the size of its balance sheet. The problem is that the Fed has also committed to shrinking the size of its balance sheet, and has been engaged in a programme of passive quantitative tightening (QT) since the summer.

Can central bankers push ahead with QT while injecting liquidity to counter a deposit flight? Or has the collapse of SVB unleashed a horrible policy muddle?