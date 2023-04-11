Companies roundup: IPOs dwindle and BP’s carbon capture

Cineworld (CINE) shareholders will be wiped out after the beleaguered cinema giant said its restructuring plan would not "provide for any recovery for holders of Cineworld's existing equity interests”.

The company has filed a reorganisation plan with a bankruptcy court in Texas as it battles to escape from Chapter 11 cases in the first half of this year, as per its existing plan. Cineworld entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last autumn as it floundered under a huge debt pile of almost $9bn (£7.2bn), including lease liabilities. Its market capitalisation is now down to £20mn.

IPO proceeds dwindle in first quarter

Only five companies listed on the London stock market in the first three months of the year, meaning IPO proceeds fell by 80 per cent on the prior year.

Only £81mn was raised during the first quarter, and £60mn of this came through the listing of Dar Global, the international projects arm of Saudi Arabian developer Dar Al Arkan. The first quarters of 2022 and 2021 saw £400mn and £5.7bn raised, respectively, through primary listings.

EY’s UK & Ireland IPO leader Scott McCubbin said the IPO market is expected “to remain challenging for the next few months”, although an uptick is expected later this year as inflationary pressures ease. MF

BP buys into Harbour Energy carbon capture project A new deal between North Sea giants will see BP (BP.) and Harbour Energy (HBR) team up on the Viking carbon capture project, which will see carbon dioxide stored in empty gas reservoirs below the sea. Viking, part of the Humber industrial cluster, is up for government support in a second ‘track’ of carbon capture projects. BP has taken a 40 per cent stake in the project, while Harbour will remain the operator. The companies did not reveal the sale price. AH Read more on BP here

Hollywood Bowl shares roll higher

Hollywood Bowl (BOWL) announced record first-half revenues, and floated “significant growth opportunities ahead” despite worries over consumer spending. Revenues hit £111mn in the six months to 31 March, an 11 per cent uplift on last year, with a £12mn contribution from the Canadian part of the business. CA

