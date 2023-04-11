Curtains for Cineworld shareholders

Majority lender support for plan

Shares fall further

Cineworld (CINE) shareholders will be wiped out after the beleaguered cinema giant said its restructuring plan would not "provide for any recovery for holders of Cineworld's existing equity interests”.

The company has filed a reorganisation plan with a bankruptcy court in Texas as it battles to escape from Chapter 11 cases in the first half of this year, as per its existing plan. Cineworld entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last autumn as it floundered under a huge debt pile of almost $9bn (£7.2bn), including lease liabilities. Its market capitalisation is now down to £20mn.