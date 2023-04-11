Today's markets: Stocks rise on rate certainty

European stock markets opened up after Easter on a bright note, taking their lead from the US which had a positive day yesterday, albeit with low volumes. The FTSE 100 is up 0.4 per cent as it hovers around 7,775 while the Dax and CAC 40 are both up 0.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. The American S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent overnight.

Traders seem calm despite last week’s mixed jobs numbers from across the pond. On Friday, while the UK and most of Europe was shut, the US non-farm payroll figures showed another 236,000 jobs were added in March, although this was less than in February. However, it provided a more certain outcome for the Federal Reserve meeting in May, with markets now factoring in a 0.25 percentage point rise. This came after investors went into defensive mode on Thursday, supporting defensive stocks and buying government debt. This was off the back of weaker-than-expected US ADP jobs figures, and a heightened fear, weirdly, that rate rises were actually working at taking the heat out of the economy. Some started pricing in cuts by the end of the year, but it now seems that was a bit too keen.

We will see the consumer price index in the US and minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting but overall it will be a quieter week on the data front given it’s another short week for most of Europe. Here’s everything happening this week on the economic data front, and for companies.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund has said its models show inflation and interest rates around the world going back to what they were before the pandemic. An interesting point considering not many others think that. It's long-term, with the IMF saying the West’s ageing population and low productivity will eventually beat inflation, forcing banks back down on interest rates. Threats to this model, however, do include deglobalisation, which will naturally make things more expensive. Although, supply-side inflation and higher interest rates are not necessarily bedfellows.