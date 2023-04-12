Companies roundup: Glencore bid and De La Rue crash

Shares in De La Rue (DLAR) dropped by 30 per cent in early trading, after the company issued its third profit warning in 12 months. According to management, demand for banknotes is at “the lowest levels for over 20 years” resulting in a small order book going into financial year 2024.

The group expects adjusted operating profit for the year ended 25 March 2023 to be a “mid-single digit percentage” below market expectations of £30.1mn. Meanwhile, adjusted operating profit for 2024 is expected to be in the “low £20mn range”, compared with analyst forecasts of £40mn.

Cash-sweetened Glencore bid rejected by Teck

Canadian mining giant Teck Resources (US:TECK) has held firm on its rejection of Glencore’s (GLEN) takeover plan, even after the Swiss company added an $8.2bn (£6.6bn) cash component to its bid. Glencore, which is putting its cash to Teck’s class B shareholders in Toronto this week, said they could take a cash payment instead of shares in the new coal company that would be created in the merger-then-split plan.

Teck is already planning a company split, but Glencore wants to combine its base metals mines and trading division with Teck’s copper and zinc operations, while spinning off the thermal and metallurgical coal operations. The Canadian miner said: “The revised proposal does not provide an increase in the overall value to be received by Teck shareholders or appear to address material risks previously raised by Teck.”

Glencore added in a statement: “Glencore continues to believe that CoalCo’s combined thermal and coking coal assets would position it as a leading, highly cash-generative bulk commodity company which would attract strong investor demand given its yield potential.” AH

