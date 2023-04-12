Fears over insurers' property investments are overblown

One of the great unknowns in the aftermath of the recent banking turmoil is whether the fallout from the run on SVB/Credit Suisse would affect other financial services companies outside of banking. A minor share price run on life insurers both in the UK and in the US suggests that the market is looking for shorting opportunities in companies where changes to interest rates could conceivably destabilise the underlying balance sheet.

Fundamentally, shorters are not going to gain much traction with insurers if their argument comes down to whether the insurers have enough assets to cover their long-term liabilities. These are controlled by internationally agreed standards such as Solvency II and many life insurers carry capital far above their regulatory requirements.

So, the object of the market’s worries has moved onto the properties that all insurers hold as income assets against their very longest duration liabilities. Do the empty office blocks that characterise the rise of work from home spell trouble for the life insurers if valuations come under pressure?