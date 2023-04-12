LBG drives content views

Global audience up 39 per cent

At the turn of the millennium most advertising executives would have struggled to tell you the best way to turn digital content into sales and cash. Full-year figures from LBG Media (LBG) show that the channels towards monetisation have multiplied, reflecting changing demographics and modes of media consumption.

The digital publisher distributes user-generated and other forms of content across social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, along with operating in-house websites, including LADbible, UNILAD, and Tyla. Sales are generated through branded content, ad space and revenue sharing arrangements.

The business model might reasonably be described as a 'volume trade', so viewing numbers and page impressions are of paramount importance. Therefore, the 39 per cent rise in global audience figures, and the accompanying 56 per cent hike in content views, provide ballast to the investment case.

The group’s direct and indirect revenue channels both posted double-digit increases, with growth accelerating through the year. LBG also struck new partnerships with Muller Rice, John Lewis, Google, and Budweiser. Cash profits fell 7 by per cent to £15.7mn, although they were 48 per cent to the good over the second half on the back of increased business activity and “swift action taken to restructure the staff cost base”.

Looking ahead, LBG has taken early steps to tap into the significant direct revenue opportunities in the US and it makes the point that it is now one of the largest publishers on TikTok with 29mn followers. Ultimately, though, the fate of LBG is tied to how TikTok and Instagram develop their own business models. If these platforms make it easier for publishers to monetise content through advertising, the group could be onto a winner, as it already has huge reach. However, if they don't, LBG could be left with an enormous audience but few ways of making money.

The situation is uncertain, but revenue growth has been strong so far and Zeus Capital's price/earnings multiple of 10.6 for 2023 (ex-cash) isn’t a big ask given the projected 56 per cent increase in cash profits through to 2025. We upgrade to hold.

