Today's markets: Another gloomy IMF forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backtracked on the probable UK economic growth rate in 2023. The Washington-based organisation upwardly revised the UK forecast, although it remains in negative territory with the UK economy now expected to shrink by 0.3 per cent. That’s the worst projected outcome among the G7 nations, but it’s worth remembering that the IMF has consistently underestimated the UK’s growth rate since the referendum on European Union membership. The IMF also warned that the global economy stands on the precipice of another banking crisis as the risks of financial turmoil have “increased rapidly” in the last six months due to the global economy’s vulnerability to interest rate hikes.

Investors looking to exploit the expected recovery in Chinese economic activity will be pleased to learn that new bank loans beat expectations, hitting a 17-month high. Corporate loans stayed robust after a good start to the year, but perhaps more significantly, household loans finally showed a visible recovery. Unfortunately, the increased borrowing uptake was somewhat at odds with March CPI data, which could signal weaker industrial production and export demand. Beijing now plans to boost spending on major infrastructure projects by a fifth this year in a bid to trigger increased aggregate demand in the economy, perhaps a tacit admission that China will find it harder to export its way to prosperity this year – overseas buyers could be in short supply as disposable incomes shrink further due to persistent inflation.

It's back to square one on the audit front. It has emerged that EY has abandoned plans to separate its consulting and accountancy arms in the face of opposition from US bosses. The news will not be welcomed by critics of audit practices in the UK, many of whom maintain there is a clear conflict of interest given the large fees that the “Big Four” accountancy firms derive from their consultancy arms. The move by EY could possibly have triggered similar moves among its heavyweight peers, although whether the split would have reduced the concentration of audit functions among FTSE blue-chips is open to question. At any rate, regulators may again consider increasing their statutory powers in response to several high-profile audit failures in recent years.