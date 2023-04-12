Why there's more to come from Temple Bar

Temple Bar staged a decent comeback since 2020 doldrums

As a standout value play, it offers exposure to areas such as UK financials and energy

It is a way to tap into dividends that can grow over time rather than the highest yields

Often far from glamorous, value investing is nevertheless easy enough to romanticise. Contrarians might see themselves as defying what they think is the incorrect market consensus, evading value traps and digging out hidden gems.

Alastair Mundy, the renowned value manager who spent many years at the helm of Temple Bar Investment Trust (TMPL) until 2020, put it somewhat differently. In his own words, he liked to “look in other people’s dustbins” for unloved investments that would ultimately come good. That translated into a deep-value approach that gave Temple Bar a distinctive profile among other UK equity income trusts, and it delivered some very strong returns during cyclical rallies, but also suffered painful bouts of underperformance when conditions turned. A striking example of the latter happened in 2020 when value investing and UK shares were deeply out of favour, and the trust's share price total return was down 31.5 per cent.