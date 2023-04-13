Companies roundup: Tesco profits slide

Tesco’s (TSCO) pre-tax profits halved to £1bn due to cost inflation and £982mn of impairment charges in the year to 25 February. Revenues were up 7 per cent to £65.7bn, driven by higher prices as volumes fell, with UK food sales up by 4.6 per cent. The dividend was kept steady and retail free cash flow fell by 6 per cent to £2.1bn. The shares rose by more than 2 per cent in early trading as the market took the view that this was a resilient performance in the midst of extreme cost pressures. CA

Read more: Food security has huge implications for UK stocks

PZ Cussons enjoys robust sales

PZ Cussons (PZC) shares rose by more than 4 per cent after the consumer goods company said its reported revenues were up by 13 per cent and annual pre-tax profits would be “at least” in line with market expectations, in an update for the third quarter to 4 March. The sales uplift was due to higher prices and boosted by the contribution of Childs Farm, acquired in March last year, and favourable foreign exchange movements. CA

Read more on PZ Cussons

Darktrace cuts costs as revenue growth slips The good thing about spending a lot on marketing is it’s easy to cut costs when economic conditions turn. Cyber security company Darktrace (DARK) said its constant currency annual recurring revenue (ARR) added declined 6.3 per cent year-on-year in Q3. It now expects full-year ARR growth to be 29 per cent, which is at the bottom of its previous guidance range. In response, it will be cutting costs to boost margins. It is likely these cuts will come from the massive sales team. In the six months to December, the company spent $140mn on marketing, equivalent to over half its revenue. The adjusted Ebitda margin is now expected to be 19 per cent, above the previous 16 per cent to 18.5 per cent range. Cyber security consulting company NCC (NCC) recently announced its full-year operating profit was now going to be £30mn, down from its previous £47mn guidance. Cyber security seems to be some of the first costs being cut. Risk officers are shouting into the void. AS Read more: Darktrace brokers hit out at short seller attack

Norcros’s adhesives arm becomes unstuck

Bathroom products supplier Norcros (NXR) is to close its lossmaking adhesives arm with the loss of around 70 jobs. The division made up around 3 per cent of revenue but lost £3mn in the year ending 31 March. Its closure will lead to an exceptional charge of around £5mn, although only £2mn of this will be a cash cost, the company said.

Revenue increased by around 11 per cent during the year to £440mn and underlying operating profit was up 10 per cent on the £41.8mn generated in the prior year, in line with expectations. New chief executive Thomas Willcocks said the company was confident that it would “continue to deliver market share growth”, despite uncertain market conditions. The company’s shares were up 7 per cent in early trading. MF