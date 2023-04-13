Cruise demand is back – but share prices could be slow to follow

Demand may once again be picking up for a cruise industry that was almost sunk by the global pandemic, but the sector has banked on cruisers coming back in even bigger numbers than before. This optimism could prove an anchor for share prices given the hefty investment needed for even a handful of new ships.

The number of ocean-going passengers is forecast to reach 31.5mn this year, a 6 per cent uplift on pre-pandemic levels, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) annual forecast.

Cruise operations were halted during the pandemic and only gradually reintroduced with capacity constraints in place until July last year. That was due to concerns about infections spreading in smaller spaces, especially among the over-60s who typically make up a third of cruise passengers. But demand has now returned.