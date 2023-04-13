The Squeeze: A TikTok ban makes things harder for consumers

The US government is a little conflicted when it comes to helping consumers get the best out of the tech. Somewhat helpfully, it wants to restict the big technology monopoly that already exists, to help lower the costs for businesses and in the end their customers. However, last month a group of Republican and Democrat senators collaborated and introduced a bill that would ban their largest emerging competitor.

The Restrict Act was introduced because of fears that the video-based social media platform TikTok is sharing data with the Chinese government. It doesn’t mean TikTok will be banned immediately, but it would give the US commerce department the right to ban any technology with links to foreign governments.

Ironically, there is also a cross-party bill to restrict the market power of 'big tech' trying to make its way through the US Congress. The American Innovation and Choice Act was introduced last summer and aims to stop the internet gate keepers, the likes of Alphabet (US:GOOGL), Meta (US:META) and Amazon (US:AMZN), from abusing their monopoly power by promoting their own products ahead of competitors.