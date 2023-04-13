Today's markets: Shares weighed down by mixed data

A nervy start this morning as investors digested the minutes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting and inflation figures, which have essentially guaranteed a hike at next month’s meeting. There’s other data floating around as well, but it seems as though these points are weighing down on sentiment.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.1 per cent and the DAX 0.05 per cent. The CAC 40 led the charge with a 0.85 per cent rise, however. Overight, the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 0.85 per cent.

The Fed minutes showed that members were happy to dial back where they want rates to go overall amid worries over a “mild” recession in the US, but the latest inflation data that came out yesterday meant that next month’s hike would be nailed on. US core inflation was 5.6 per cent last month, up from 5.5 per cent in February, which was in line with everyone’s expectations, hence the certainty over next month’s rise.

Adding to the nervousness at home was the latest GDP data from the Office for National Statistics, which showed the economy flatlined in February after showing 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent rises in January and December, respectively. It’s not all bad though, the ONS said the reason for the zero growth month was strikes, which offset positive numbers in construction and a 0.4 per cent rise in consumer-facing industries. Production was down 0.2 per cent, though. Yesterday’s gloomy IMF forecast is now looking very negative in light of these okayish numbers - but remember, there’s a lot more minutes to play.

On the global front, things are looking better as Chinese exports rose in March following good demand from other Asian, and European countries. Exports were up 14.8 per cent from a year earlier, far ahead of expectations. Figures are well ahead of where they were expected to be, with Asian markets expected to open stronger later on today, following a mixed performance overnight.