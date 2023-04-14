Companies roundup: Superdry shares and Dechra buyout

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) shareholders are set for a treat, after the veterinary products company said it would recommend a 4,070p per share cash buyout by Swedish private equity for EQT. This puts a £4.6bn valuation on the company, a 34 per cent premium on its closing price on Thursday. Its shares climbed to 3,752p on the news, although this is still below its 12-month high of 4,130p.
Click here to read the full story
Superdry shares tumble after profit warning
Shares in Superdry (SDRY) fell by almost 20 per cent this morning after the fashion retailer revealed that it might not “break even” in financial year 2023. Management said retail sales in February and March had fallen below expectations as a result of the cost of living crisis and “poor weather”. Wholesale performance continues to lag the rest of the group.
As such, management said it was “challenging” to assess what its profits for the year ended 30 April 2023 would be. “The board has taken the decision to withdraw the previously issued guidance of broadly breakeven for our FY23 adjusted profit before tax”.
The withdrawn guidance had itself been downgraded in January from a previously-stated range of £10mn-£20mn. JS
Facebook and WPP veteran to take YouGov reins
He wasn’t appointed by survey, but former Meta Platforms (US:META) Northern Europe boss Steve Hatch will take over at YouGov (YOU) when founder Stephan Shakespeare moves to the non-executive chair role in August. Shakespeare founded the company with Nadhim Zahawi over 20 years ago. He said he was handing Hatch a company in its “strongest ever position and with a clear strategy to realising our vision of building the world's leading marketing data and research platform”. Last month, YouGov reported a 58 per cent rise in adjusted operating profit, to £22mn. AH
Private equity moves in for Network International
Payments company Network International Holdings (NETW) confirmed it has received a preliminary offer from a consortium of CVC Capital Partners and Francisco Partners. The share price rose over 30 per cent on the news and the consortium has until 11 May to make a firm offer.
Network International benefits from its exposure to the Middle Eastern market. The abundance of energy meant the economies of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia both grew faster than 5 per cent last year. Subsequently, Network International sales were up 24.5 per cent and its underlying EBITDA margin was a healthy 40.7 per cent.
Companies in the UK and US are facing up to earnings contractions as economies begin to slow. For these private equity firms, some exposure to the Middle East looks like a good way to balance that out. AS