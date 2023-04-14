Companies roundup: Superdry shares and Dechra buyout

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) shareholders are set for a treat, after the veterinary products company said it would recommend a 4,070p per share cash buyout by Swedish private equity for EQT. This puts a £4.6bn valuation on the company, a 34 per cent premium on its closing price on Thursday. Its shares climbed to 3,752p on the news, although this is still below its 12-month high of 4,130p.

Superdry shares tumble after profit warning

Shares in Superdry (SDRY) fell by almost 20 per cent this morning after the fashion retailer revealed that it might not “break even” in financial year 2023. Management said retail sales in February and March had fallen below expectations as a result of the cost of living crisis and “poor weather”. Wholesale performance continues to lag the rest of the group.

As such, management said it was “challenging” to assess what its profits for the year ended 30 April 2023 would be. “The board has taken the decision to withdraw the previously issued guidance of broadly breakeven for our FY23 adjusted profit before tax”.

The withdrawn guidance had itself been downgraded in January from a previously-stated range of £10mn-£20mn. JS

AO World shares up on bullish update Shares in AO World (AO.) bounced by 11 per cent in early trading after it said adjusted cash profits would come in “at the top end” of the previously guided range of £37.5mn to £45mn given in February, which itself was an uplift from an estimate of £30mn to £40mn provided a month earlier. The online electricals retailer said initiatives to cut costs and improve margins were showing signs of progress and that tougher trading conditions had “not materialised to the extent envisaged”. Chief executive John Roberts said he had ”full confidence” in the company’s ability to deliver an adjusted cash profit margin of 5 per cent over the medium term. Revenue for the year to 31 March is expected to come in at £1.13bn. Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Sophie Lund-Yates described the company’s improving profit expectations as “a serious achievement given how tough the landscape is for bigger-ticket items”. MF

Facebook and WPP veteran to take YouGov reins

He wasn’t appointed by survey, but former Meta Platforms (US:META) Northern Europe boss Steve Hatch will take over at YouGov (YOU) when founder Stephan Shakespeare moves to the non-executive chair role in August. Shakespeare founded the company with Nadhim Zahawi over 20 years ago. He said he was handing Hatch a company in its “strongest ever position and with a clear strategy to realising our vision of building the world's leading marketing data and research platform”. Last month, YouGov reported a 58 per cent rise in adjusted operating profit, to £22mn. AH

888 fights back against narrative of decline 888 (888) shares jumped by more than 14 per cent after the online betting and gaming company took some positive steps forward in its results for the year to 31 December 2022. Revenues rose by 74 per cent to £1.24bn as a result of the integration of the William Hill acquisition. The company fell to a pre-tax loss of £116mn due to acquisition-related charges and impairment, but the market liked what it heard with progress on compliance matters and synergy savings, along with a bullish outlook statement. CA Read more: 888 begins its comeback after a difficult year

Private equity moves in for Network International

Payments company Network International Holdings (NETW) confirmed it has received a preliminary offer from a consortium of CVC Capital Partners and Francisco Partners. The share price rose over 30 per cent on the news and the consortium has until 11 May to make a firm offer.

Network International benefits from its exposure to the Middle Eastern market. The abundance of energy meant the economies of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia both grew faster than 5 per cent last year. Subsequently, Network International sales were up 24.5 per cent and its underlying EBITDA margin was a healthy 40.7 per cent.

Companies in the UK and US are facing up to earnings contractions as economies begin to slow. For these private equity firms, some exposure to the Middle East looks like a good way to balance that out. AS