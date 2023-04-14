Economic Outlook: 17-21 April

Household consumption is the biggest component of expenditure in the UK economy, accounting for 61 per cent of the total in 2022. It goes almost without saying that measuring it is important – and retail sales are used as an approximation. As a result, they are a nice barometer for the health of the economy: buoyant consumer spending is usually good news for economic growth and stock markets, too.

But things are less straightforward in times of high inflation. Strong US figures earlier this year fuelled speculation that the Fed may raise interest rates further to counter the inflationary impact of strong consumer demand. In today’s economic climate, the ‘good news’ or resilient retail sales can be viewed as bad news by markets if it suggests more policy tightening ahead.

In the UK, we may see more subdued retail sales figures this month. The impact of rising interest rates will continue to feed through to households and it is possible that consumer confidence will be rattled by the banking jitters that followed SVB’s collapse.