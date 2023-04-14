Have your say on your platform – take our survey now

Investors' Chronicle and the Financial Times are pleased to announce that voting has opened for our 2023 Celebration of Investment Awards. We want to hear from you, our readers. Who has provided you with great service over the past 12 months? Which platforms, brokers, and other providers have exceeded expectations? And which have disappointed?

The awards are based on your votes - as a thank you for taking part, everyone who completes the survey by 19 May will have a chance to win our £500 prize draw.

You can take the survey here. It should take no more than 5-15 minutes of your time, and none of the data collected will be traceable to any respondent.