The trusts affected by a Rathbones-Investec tie-up

Plans to combine Rathbones (RAT) and Investec Wealth & Investment could have plenty of implications for the wealth management sector but the ripple effects for closed-ended funds could be equally significant.

Both outfits are big backers of investment trusts – with data already showing that the combined entity would own more than 35 per cent of hedge fund vehicle BH Macro (BHMG). Jefferies analysts have pointed to the risk that the combined entity might only be able to hold trusts with a good level of scale, for liquidity reasons.

Which trusts might actually be affected? FactSet ownership data shows that the two entities have investments in all manner of trusts. While most large trusts are encounter huge issues, the effects could be more substantial for smaller names.