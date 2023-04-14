Week ahead: 17-21 April

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.
Monday 17 April
Trading updates: Ashmore Group (ASHM), PageGroup (PAGE), Sirius Real Estate (SRE)
Finals: Diaceutics (DXRX), Schroder UK Public Private Trust (SUPP), Surface Transforms (SCE)
Companies paying dividends: Shepherd Neame (4p)
Tuesday 18 April
Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate
Trading updates: Integrafin (IHP), easyJet (EZJ), Entain (ENT), Petra Diamonds (PDL), Wise (WISE)
Finals: ASA International Group (ASAI), Billington (BILN), Lifesafe (LIFS), The Property Franchise Group (TPFG), THG (THG), Xeros Technology Group (XSG)
AGMs: AIQ (AIQ), Franchise Brands (FRAN), Herald Investment Trust (HRI), Porvair (PRV), XP Power (XPP)
Companies paying dividends: Melrose Industries (1.5p)
Wednesday 19 April
Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index
Trading updates: Antofagasta (ANTO), discoverIE (DSCV), Hunting (HTG), Liontrust Asset Management (LIO), Network International (NETW), Quilter (QLT), Rio Tinto (RIO)
Finals: Distribution Finance Capital (DFCH), M Winkworth (WINK)
AGMs: British American Tobacco (BATS), Hunting (HTG), Primary Health Properties (PHP), RM (RM.)
Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust (1.1p)
Thursday 20 April
Trading updates: AJ Bell (AJB), Centamin (CEY), Dunelm Group (DNLM), Foxtons Group (FOX), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Rentokil Initial (RTO), Segro (SGRO)
Interims: WH Smith (SMWH)
Finals: Arecor Therapeutics (AREC), Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2), Intelligent Ultrasound Group (IUG), Hochschild Mining (HOC), Oxford Biomedica (OXB)
AGMs: Haleon (HLN), Jarvis Securities (JIM), Relx (REL)
Companies paying dividends: Finsbury Food Group (0.87p), Rio Tinto (185.35p)
Friday 21 April
Economics: GFK consumer confidence, retail sales
Finals: Angle (AGL)
AGMs: Aukett Swanke Group (AUK), Murray International Trust (MYI)
Companies paying dividends: Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (4p), Bioventix (62p), Conduit (15p), Heavitree Brewery (3.5p), Oakley Capital Investments (2.25p), Starwood European Real Estate Finance (2p)
Companies going ex-dividend on 20 April
|Company
|Dividend (p)
|Pay date
|Airea
|0.5
|18-May-2023
|Antofagasta Ord 5p
|41.73
|12-May-2023
|Arbuthnot Banking Gp Ord 1p
|25
|2-Jun-2023
|BAE Systems Ord 2.5p
|16.6
|1-Jun-2023
|Bodycote
|14.9
|2-Jun-2023
|Cairn Homes
|2.75
|16-May-2023
|Drax Group Ord 11 16/29p
|12.6
|19-May-2023
|Dunedin Enterprise Inv Tst Ord 25p
|25
|19-May-2023
|Eurocell Ord 0.001p
|7.2
|17-May-2023
|FBD euro 0.60
|84.03
|16-May-2023
|Foresight Solar Fund
|1.78
|26-May-2023
|Genuit Group
|8.2
|24-May-2023
|Gresham House 25p
|16
|26-May-2023
|Highcroft Investment Trust Ord 25p
|33
|2-Jun-2023
|Hunting Ord 25p
|3.71
|12-May-2023
|Ibstock Ord 1p
|5.5
|12-May-2023
|ICG-Longbow Snr Sec. UK Pty Dbt Inv
|0.5
|19-May-2023
|Invesco Bond Income Plus
|2.875
|19-May-2023
|ITV Ord 10p
|3.3
|25-May-2023
|JPM American ITst Ord 25p
|4.75
|31-May-2023
|JPM US Smaller Co Inv Tst
|2.5
|19-May-2023
|JPMorgan China Growth & Income
|3.42
|1-Jun-2023
|Jupiter Fund Management
|0.5
|19-May-2023
|London Finance & Investment Grp.5p
|0.55
|4-May-2023
|London Stock Exchange Ord 6 79/86p
|75.3
|24-May-2023
|ME Group International
|3
|12-May-2023
|Merchants Trust Ord 25p
|7
|26-May-2023
|Nippon Active Value
|3.2
|26-May-2023
|Portmeirion Group Ord 5p
|12
|30-May-2023
|Quilter Plc Ord 0.07p
|3.3
|22-May-2023
|Rathbones Group
|56
|9-May-2023
|Sabre Insurance Group
|2.8
|1-Jun-2023
|Schroders Oriental Inc Fund Ord 1p
|2
|5-May-2023
|SCS Group
|4.5
|11-May-2023
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Ord 25p
|109.5
|19-May-2023
|Tracsis
|1
|4-May-2023
|Uniphar
|1.13
|16-May-2023
|Vanquis Banking Group
|10.3
|7-Jun-2023
|Vesuvius
|15.75
|31-May-2023
|Videndum
|25
|19-May-2023
|Vistry Group
|32
|1-Jun-2023
|Weir Group Ord 2.5p
|19.3
|5-Jun-2023
|Wickes Group
|7.3
|7-Jun-2023
The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.