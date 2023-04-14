/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Week ahead: 17-21 April

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
Week ahead: 17-21 April
April 14, 2023

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 17 April

Trading updates: Ashmore Group (ASHM), PageGroup (PAGE), Sirius Real Estate (SRE)

Finals: Diaceutics (DXRX), Schroder UK Public Private Trust (SUPP), Surface Transforms (SCE) 

Companies paying dividends: Shepherd Neame (4p)

 

Tuesday 18 April

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: Integrafin (IHP), easyJet (EZJ), Entain (ENT), Petra Diamonds (PDL), Wise (WISE)

Finals: ASA International Group (ASAI), Billington (BILN), Lifesafe (LIFS), The Property Franchise Group (TPFG), THG (THG), Xeros Technology Group (XSG)

AGMs: AIQ (AIQ), Franchise Brands (FRAN), Herald Investment Trust (HRI), Porvair (PRV), XP Power (XPP)

Companies paying dividends: Melrose Industries (1.5p)

 

Wednesday 19 April

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Trading updates: Antofagasta (ANTO), discoverIE (DSCV), Hunting (HTG), Liontrust Asset Management (LIO), Network International (NETW), Quilter (QLT), Rio Tinto (RIO)

Finals: Distribution Finance Capital (DFCH), M Winkworth (WINK)

MOST READ
Today

AGMs: British American Tobacco (BATS), Hunting (HTG), Primary Health Properties (PHP), RM (RM.)

Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust (1.1p)

 

Thursday 20 April

Trading updates:  AJ Bell (AJB), Centamin (CEY), Dunelm Group (DNLM), Foxtons Group (FOX), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Rentokil Initial (RTO), Segro (SGRO) 

Interims: WH Smith (SMWH)

Finals: Arecor Therapeutics (AREC), Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2), Intelligent Ultrasound Group (IUG), Hochschild Mining (HOC), Oxford Biomedica (OXB)

AGMs: Haleon (HLN), Jarvis Securities (JIM), Relx (REL)

Companies paying dividends: Finsbury Food Group (0.87p), Rio Tinto (185.35p)

 

Friday 21 April

Economics: GFK consumer confidence, retail sales

Finals: Angle (AGL)

AGMs: Aukett Swanke Group (AUK), Murray International Trust (MYI)

Companies paying dividends: Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (4p), Bioventix (62p), Conduit (15p), Heavitree Brewery (3.5p), Oakley Capital Investments (2.25p), Starwood European Real Estate Finance (2p)

 

Companies going ex-dividend on 20 April 

CompanyDividend (p)Pay date
Airea0.518-May-2023
Antofagasta Ord 5p41.7312-May-2023
Arbuthnot Banking Gp Ord 1p252-Jun-2023
BAE Systems Ord 2.5p16.61-Jun-2023
Bodycote14.92-Jun-2023
Cairn Homes2.7516-May-2023
Drax Group Ord 11 16/29p12.619-May-2023
Dunedin Enterprise Inv Tst Ord 25p2519-May-2023
Eurocell Ord 0.001p7.217-May-2023
FBD euro 0.6084.0316-May-2023
Foresight Solar Fund1.7826-May-2023
Genuit Group8.224-May-2023
Gresham House 25p1626-May-2023
Highcroft Investment Trust Ord 25p332-Jun-2023
Hunting Ord 25p3.7112-May-2023
Ibstock Ord 1p5.512-May-2023
ICG-Longbow Snr Sec. UK Pty Dbt Inv0.519-May-2023
Invesco Bond Income Plus2.87519-May-2023
ITV Ord 10p3.325-May-2023
JPM American ITst Ord 25p4.7531-May-2023
JPM US Smaller Co Inv Tst2.519-May-2023
JPMorgan China Growth & Income3.421-Jun-2023
Jupiter Fund Management0.519-May-2023
London Finance & Investment Grp.5p0.554-May-2023
London Stock Exchange Ord 6 79/86p75.324-May-2023
ME Group International312-May-2023
Merchants Trust Ord 25p726-May-2023
Nippon Active Value3.226-May-2023
Portmeirion Group Ord 5p1230-May-2023
Quilter Plc Ord 0.07p3.322-May-2023
Rathbones Group569-May-2023
Sabre Insurance Group2.81-Jun-2023
Schroders Oriental Inc Fund Ord 1p25-May-2023
SCS Group4.511-May-2023
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Ord 25p109.519-May-2023
Tracsis14-May-2023
Uniphar1.1316-May-2023
Vanquis Banking Group10.37-Jun-2023
Vesuvius15.7531-May-2023
Videndum2519-May-2023
Vistry Group321-Jun-2023
Weir Group Ord 2.5p19.35-Jun-2023
Wickes Group7.37-Jun-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIESWeek Ahead
More on COMPANIES
More on News