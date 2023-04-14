Week ahead: 17-21 April

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 17 April

Trading updates: Ashmore Group (ASHM), PageGroup (PAGE), Sirius Real Estate (SRE)

Finals: Diaceutics (DXRX), Schroder UK Public Private Trust (SUPP), Surface Transforms (SCE)

Companies paying dividends: Shepherd Neame (4p)

Tuesday 18 April

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: Integrafin (IHP), easyJet (EZJ), Entain (ENT), Petra Diamonds (PDL), Wise (WISE)

Finals: ASA International Group (ASAI), Billington (BILN), Lifesafe (LIFS), The Property Franchise Group (TPFG), THG (THG), Xeros Technology Group (XSG)

AGMs: AIQ (AIQ), Franchise Brands (FRAN), Herald Investment Trust (HRI), Porvair (PRV), XP Power (XPP)

Companies paying dividends: Melrose Industries (1.5p)

Wednesday 19 April

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Trading updates: Antofagasta (ANTO), discoverIE (DSCV), Hunting (HTG), Liontrust Asset Management (LIO), Network International (NETW), Quilter (QLT), Rio Tinto (RIO)

Finals: Distribution Finance Capital (DFCH), M Winkworth (WINK)

AGMs: British American Tobacco (BATS), Hunting (HTG), Primary Health Properties (PHP), RM (RM.)

Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust (1.1p)

Thursday 20 April

Trading updates: AJ Bell (AJB), Centamin (CEY), Dunelm Group (DNLM), Foxtons Group (FOX), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Rentokil Initial (RTO), Segro (SGRO)

Interims: WH Smith (SMWH)

Finals: Arecor Therapeutics (AREC), Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2), Intelligent Ultrasound Group (IUG), Hochschild Mining (HOC), Oxford Biomedica (OXB)

AGMs: Haleon (HLN), Jarvis Securities (JIM), Relx (REL)

Companies paying dividends: Finsbury Food Group (0.87p), Rio Tinto (185.35p)

Friday 21 April

Economics: GFK consumer confidence, retail sales

Finals: Angle (AGL)

AGMs: Aukett Swanke Group (AUK), Murray International Trust (MYI)

Companies paying dividends: Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (4p), Bioventix (62p), Conduit (15p), Heavitree Brewery (3.5p), Oakley Capital Investments (2.25p), Starwood European Real Estate Finance (2p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 20 April

Company Dividend (p) Pay date Airea 0.5 18-May-2023 Antofagasta Ord 5p 41.73 12-May-2023 Arbuthnot Banking Gp Ord 1p 25 2-Jun-2023 BAE Systems Ord 2.5p 16.6 1-Jun-2023 Bodycote 14.9 2-Jun-2023 Cairn Homes 2.75 16-May-2023 Drax Group Ord 11 16/29p 12.6 19-May-2023 Dunedin Enterprise Inv Tst Ord 25p 25 19-May-2023 Eurocell Ord 0.001p 7.2 17-May-2023 FBD euro 0.60 84.03 16-May-2023 Foresight Solar Fund 1.78 26-May-2023 Genuit Group 8.2 24-May-2023 Gresham House 25p 16 26-May-2023 Highcroft Investment Trust Ord 25p 33 2-Jun-2023 Hunting Ord 25p 3.71 12-May-2023 Ibstock Ord 1p 5.5 12-May-2023 ICG-Longbow Snr Sec. UK Pty Dbt Inv 0.5 19-May-2023 Invesco Bond Income Plus 2.875 19-May-2023 ITV Ord 10p 3.3 25-May-2023 JPM American ITst Ord 25p 4.75 31-May-2023 JPM US Smaller Co Inv Tst 2.5 19-May-2023 JPMorgan China Growth & Income 3.42 1-Jun-2023 Jupiter Fund Management 0.5 19-May-2023 London Finance & Investment Grp.5p 0.55 4-May-2023 London Stock Exchange Ord 6 79/86p 75.3 24-May-2023 ME Group International 3 12-May-2023 Merchants Trust Ord 25p 7 26-May-2023 Nippon Active Value 3.2 26-May-2023 Portmeirion Group Ord 5p 12 30-May-2023 Quilter Plc Ord 0.07p 3.3 22-May-2023 Rathbones Group 56 9-May-2023 Sabre Insurance Group 2.8 1-Jun-2023 Schroders Oriental Inc Fund Ord 1p 2 5-May-2023 SCS Group 4.5 11-May-2023 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Ord 25p 109.5 19-May-2023 Tracsis 1 4-May-2023 Uniphar 1.13 16-May-2023 Vanquis Banking Group 10.3 7-Jun-2023 Vesuvius 15.75 31-May-2023 Videndum 25 19-May-2023 Vistry Group 32 1-Jun-2023 Weir Group Ord 2.5p 19.3 5-Jun-2023 Wickes Group 7.3 7-Jun-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.