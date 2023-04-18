The funds taking the punchiest bets

Some funds concentrate their assets in their largest holdings

These include some large mainstream equity funds

This approach can result in both very good returns and substantial losses

Uncertain times can create good opportunities to pick up promising new holdings but also to stick with old ones. Strong companies and the funds that back them should, in theory, be able to come out of a crisis even stronger, whether by picking up market share or putting money to work when valuations are down.

Some funds put more money behind their favourite stocks than others, with especially big bets on their largest holdings. While such an approach has risks, it can also mean a material focus on a specialist’s very best ideas. Many of these are well-known funds with a strong track record and well-regarded investment team. A good number of these have fallen foul of the shift away from the growth investment style in the past year or so but still take big bets on stocks some may view as unduly oversold or at least built to last.

These 'big beasts' include funds run by Lindsell Train, which takes an enormously concentrated, stock-specific approach. It particularly does this with LF Lindsell Train UK Equity (GB00BJFLM156), which had almost 84 per cent of its portfolio in its top 10 holdings at the end of March. Five of these – Burberry (BRBY), London Stock Exchange (LSEG), Diageo (DGE), RELX (REL) and Experian (EXPN) – each accounted for at least 9 per cent of the fund's assets. As the chart shows, Lindsell Train Global Equity Fund (IE00BJSPMJ28) has fewer of its assets tied up in its top 10 holdings, although these still accounted for around 60 per cent of them at the end of March.

LF Lindsell Train UK Equity demonstrates the merits of such an approach when a fund’s top investments are working well. It made a total return of nearly 6 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, with Burberry alone accounting for 2.5 per cent of it. RELX and London Stock Exchange contributed 1.4 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively.

But such high levels of concentration can be rare, especially among open-ended funds because many of these follow undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (Ucits) rules. Ucits-compliant funds cannot have more than 10 per cent of their assets in a single holding, while holdings that account for more than 5 per cent cannot exceed 40 per cent of their assets when taken together. So most open-ended funds available to private investors tend not to have positions that account for more than 10 per cent of their portfolios and some have had to take profits on strong performers to bring these positions back under that limit. One example is CFP SDL UK Buffettology (GB00BF0LDZ31), which had to trim its holding in Games Workshop (GAW) in late 2020.

The trusts going big

As most open-ended funds have to comply with Ucits rules, it’s perhaps unsurprising that many funds with really big position sizes are investment trusts. Some of these illustrate both the risks and rewards of taking big bets. Renowned European stockpicker Alexander Darwall had many years of success, especially with European Opportunities Trust (EOT), before a substantial position in German payments company Wirecard (DE:WDI) dealt a blow to the trust's performance and the faith of some of Darwall’s fans. As a result, European Opportunities Trust introduced a rule that no single holding can make up more than 10 per cent of its total assets as calculated at the time of investment, although running winners can still result in some chunky position sizes. For example, Novo Nordisk (DK:NOVOB) made up 14.1 per cent of its portfolio at the end of March, while Relx and Experian each accounted for more than 9 per cent.

Others examples of trusts that have had mixed fortunes from taking a concentrated approach include private equity fund Chrysalis Investments (CHRY), which launched in 2018. It performed very well until some substantial portfolio holdings, such as Klarna, suffered hefty downward revaluations as part of fresh fundraising efforts. Chrysalis Investments’ portfolio is still heavily concentrated and it had 86 per cent of its assets in just 10 holdings at the end of last year. Its biggest position at the time, insurance tech platform Wefox, accounted for 17 per cent of its assets.

Risks aside, such funds could be viewed as a focused play on companies that now appear oversold, including unquoted companies unavailable to private investors. It’s notable that Schroder UK Public Private Trust (SUPP), the former Woodford Patient Capital trust which is currently in the process of rebranding as Schroders Capital Global Innovation, had its most notable uplift in performance thanks to Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) listing in 2021. Oxford Nanopore Technologies made up 23.3 per cent and Atom Bank made up 13.1 per cent of its portfolio at the end of 2022.

A concentrated approach is useful for investment teams who want to take a substantial stake in quoted or unquoted companies and engage with their management to help drive necessary improvements. Funds that do this include Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT), which has a very concentrated portfolio of listed UK smaller companies that it looks to engage with. Its two biggest holdings, Elementis (ELM) and Ascential (ASCL), made up around a quarter of its portfolio at the end of February.

Portfolio considerations

Investing in concentrated funds can make life simpler in many respects as there are fewer holdings to think about. This can also work for funds' investment teams, and some of the most successful stockpickers of the past decade, including Nick Train and Terry Smith, have tended to back a fairly limited number of companies. But some possible complications are worth avoiding: as our Ideas Farm feature shows, managers who invest in the same equity market can end up coalescing around some of the most popular names. Examples include 4imprint (FOUR) in UK growth funds and heavyweights such as Microsoft (US:MSFT) in many global funds. The risk of overexposure to a stock is worth bearing in mind if you hold funds with similar geographic allocations or remits, or invest in both funds and direct stock holdings.

The water can also get muddied when it comes to how concentrated some funds are. For example, Fundsmith Equity (GB00B41YBW7) and LF Blue Whale Growth (GB00BD6PG563) take a concentrated approach but tend not to report every month exactly how much they have in their largest positions. And while some funds have big individual positions, in other respects they have notably diversified portfolios. Some Baillie Gifford funds, such as Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), are a good example of this. It had 7.9 per cent of its assets in its largest holding, Moderna (US:MRNA), and 7.4 in ASML (NL:ASML) at the end of February, but its top 10 holdings made up just over 43 per cent of its total portfolio.