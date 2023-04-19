Companies roundup: Netflix's cash pile and house prices fall

Netflix (US:NFLX) is shrugging off its label as a growth stock. In the first quarter of the year, the streaming company grew revenue by 3.7 per cent year-on-year while subscriber numbers grew by 1.75mn to 232.5mn. This was slightly below market expectations of 2mn additions, but an improvement on the two quarters of subscriber losses at the beginning of last year.

The impressive number was the $2.21bn (£1.78bn) in free cash flow. Broker Jefferies had forecast just $762mn in free cash flow for the quarter but now management expects full-year free cash flow of $3.5bn, up from its previous forecast of $3bn.

The improvement was driven by the drop in content spending from $3.99bn to $2.46bn. Sceptics have warned less content could eventually translate into fewer subscribers, however, Netflix can always be more discerning about the shows it produces without sacrificing much. AS

New car sales drive Pendragon’s profits

Shares in car dealership group Pendragon (PDG) jumped 10 per cent after it reported a 23 per cent increase in underlying pre-tax profit to £23mn in the first quarter. Operating profit was up by almost a third, driven by its motor division.

New vehicle volumes rose by 20 per cent in what has largely been a flat market, and with manufacturers releasing new, higher-margin models it increased gross profit per unit (GPU) by 9.4 per cent, to £2,686.

Used vehicle volumes rose by 14 per cent, but the tail-off in prices meant GPU fell by 17.7 per cent. Profits were also higher in its aftersales, software and leasing arms, offsetting cost increases that included a 52 per cent increase in interest costs. Berenberg analysts lifted their full-year adjusted profit forecast by £8mn to £55mn. The bank has a buy rating on Pendragon shares, which trade at six times forecast earnings. MF

House prices fall for third month in a row House prices fell a further 1 per cent in February, according to the Office for National Statistics, with the average home now £5,863 cheaper than the peak price achieved towards the end of last year. February marked the third month in a row house prices have fallen after a 0.6 per cent drop in January and a 0.4 per cent drop last December. The price of the average British home has dropped 2 per cent from a peak of £293,369 last November to £287,506 in February. Experts are predicting that house prices will fall by between 10 and 15 per cent from the November peak to a trough in the first half of next year. Read more: How to know when house prices will bottom out

Antofagasta shares fall on weaker production

London’s biggest copper pure-play stock, Antofagasta (ANTO) has underwhelmed with its March quarter update, as production came below analyst forecasts and costs look set to rise in the current quarter. Copper output for the first three months of the year was 146,000 tonnes (t), a quarter below the previous period and 8 per cent below Peel Hunt’s forecast.

Antofagasta said production would increase throughout the year and kept guidance of 670,000-710,000t. Peel Hunt said net cash costs would likely rise in the June quarter because molybdenum (which Antofagasta produces as a byproduct) prices had tumbled. The miner’s shares were down 3 per cent on the update. AH

Liontrust makes money amid outflows A positively received trading update, driven by better-than-expected performance fees of £17mn, will help to boost asset manager Liontrust’s (LIO) headline profits this year. These look on course to come in ahead of the market’s forecasts, which currently stand at £86mn. The asset manager has benefited from its acquisition of Majedie, which came with greater exposure to volatile, though exceptionally profitable, performance fees as well as the alternative investments that have attracted considerable investor attention. However, the asset manager still faces net outflows which left total assets under management at £31.4bn at the 31 March period end. Majedie has proved to be an astute acquisition, with market volatility since the start of the war in Ukraine wiping £40mn from the indicative £120mn asking price due to performance-related clauses not being met. Broker Panmure reckons that the fall in Liontrust’s share price means that the purchase price for Majedie, aside from acquired cash, was around £41.4mn in shares paid to the vendors. JH

Balanced Commercial Property looks unsteady

Shares in generalist real estate investment trust (Reit) Balanced Commercial Property Trust (BCPT) dropped 3 per cent this morning after the company posted a downbeat set of results for the last calendar year.

A chunky valuation hit caused by higher interest rates saw it swing to a £94mn pre-tax loss. Meanwhile, total revenue remained flat while total expenditure increased – meaning its underlying business of making a profit by collecting rent and service charges from commercial tenants was also weaker than the previous year. The Reit, which owns a mix of office, retail, and warehouse assets, said its diversified portfolio should provide shareholders with “comfort in less certain markets”. ML

James Cropper makes paper cuts James Cropper (CRPR) is to lay off around 10 per cent of its workforce as part of a restructuring that will see it downsize its paper division. The Cumbria-based business, which employs more than 600 people, will reduce the number of paper machines it runs from four to three. It also plans a “multi-million pound”, three-year investment programme as it reorganises its three existing business units into four new divisions: creative papers, luxury packaging, technical fibres and future energy. Accounts for the year to March will also be delayed following the appointment of a new auditor, but the company said pre-tax profit would come in ahead of expectations at £2.2mn, on revenue of £130mn. The shares rose by 6 per cent in early trading. MF

Redde Northgate revs up profit guidance

Mobility solutions platform Redde Northgate (REDD) expects its full-year profits to exceed consensus forecasts, as vehicle shortages show signs of easing.

Analysts expected adjusted profit before tax to hit £155.2mn in the year ended 30 April 2023, up from £151.3mn in 2022. However, management said today that profits are likely to be nearer £164.4mn – the top end of the consensus range. Redde Northgate’s share price rose by 8 per cent in response to the news. JS