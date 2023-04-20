Companies roundup: Tesla margins and WANDisco fraud

Tesla (TSLA) earnings last night were disappointing as the much-feared and anticipated margin compression was laid bare. The carmaker’s six price cuts this year won’t be the end, as chief executive Elon Musk laid out a case for sacrificing profits for market share.
Gross margin fell from 29.1 per cent to 19.3 per cent year-over-year after a series of recent price cuts – the latest on Tuesday night which didn’t impact the first quarter.
The problem is Tesla is falling short of expected deliveries and losing market share hand-over-fist in China. This is not necessarily Tesla-specific problems – macro uncertainty and inflation are factors – but clearly, the demand uplift that Tesla expected is not coming through and the price cuts are barely holding the numbers together. Shares fell 6 per cent but are still up about two-thirds year-to-date. Several Asian electric automakers fell in sympathy – price cuts affect all. NW
FCA investigates WANdisco fraud
Software company WANdisco (WAND) is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over statements to investors before it revealed most of its sales last year were made up. The investigation is in relation “to certain regulatory announcements released by the company during the period 1 January 2022 to 9 March 2023”.
In this period, WANdisco announced more than $100mn (£80mn) of new bookings. Its real bookings were just $11.4mn, however - the company blamed one rogue salesperson. However, the CEO and CFO have since left after an independent investigation was launched by FRP Advisory. AS
Rentokil still cleaning up
Momentum at Rentokil Initial (RTO) has been building since it bought US pest control giant Terminix in October last year. It’s easy to see why: in the first quarter of 2023, revenue jumped by a whopping 65 per cent to £1.24bn on a constant currency basis. Most of this was the result of its recent acquisition, but organic growth has also proved resilient, up 5.9 per cent year-on-year, despite the loss of Covid disinfectant business. JS
Hochschild Mining shares slide
Peruvian gold and silver miner Hochschild Mining (HOC) has announced lower sales, profits and a shift to net debt in its 2022 results. The company’s share price slid 14 per cent on the update, to 78p. The outlook is for production to slide this year as well, although sales will be supported by higher precious metals prices.
Chief executive Ignacio Bustamante said: “The volatile political, economic and social situation has continued to impact Peru in recent months, and this has resulted in a tough operating environment for Hochschild's two mines.
The company is waiting on a new permit from the Peruvian government, which would boost its long-term prospects. A decision on a new environmental permit for the key Inmaculada mine is expected this quarter. AH
UK pension system needs a rethink, says IFS
The current pension system may not be able to provide a comfortable retirement to future generations, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS). The influential think tank has launched a review that aims to “assess future risks” and determine “what needs to be done to secure decent retirement” for the working-age generation.
Issues singled out by the review report include people not saving enough, with fewer than one-in-five self-employed workers using a pension, as well as the difficulties of managing a defined contribution pension pot in retirement.
Paul Johnson, director of IFS, said: “Most private sector workers are left having to manage considerable risks – not least over how long their retirement will be – which for many will be incredibly difficult to balance well... A fresh look is long overdue.”
The review, overseen by former Labour chancellor Alistair Darling and former Conservative work and pensions secretary David Gauke, will look at how to help people save enough in their pensions, how the state should support them and whether people require more assistance to use their wealth appropriately through retirement. VC
Jet2 lifts full-year profit guidance
Budget airline Jet2 (JET2) lifted its full-year profit guidance by £7mn from its January estimate. It now expects to make a pre-tax profit before currency movements of between £387mn-£392mn after reporting improved pricing and stronger margins both for flights and its holidays business, despite higher input costs.
The company said load factors are also slightly higher than last year even with a 7 per cent increase in capacity.
Jet2’s shares were flat by mid-morning, with UBS analysts arguing that the market is “already there” in terms of profit expectations. The company’s shares are up 38 per cent since the start of the year and trade at around 10-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings. MF
