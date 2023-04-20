Companies roundup: Tesla margins and WANDisco fraud

Tesla (TSLA) earnings last night were disappointing as the much-feared and anticipated margin compression was laid bare. The carmaker’s six price cuts this year won’t be the end, as chief executive Elon Musk laid out a case for sacrificing profits for market share.

Gross margin fell from 29.1 per cent to 19.3 per cent year-over-year after a series of recent price cuts – the latest on Tuesday night which didn’t impact the first quarter.

The problem is Tesla is falling short of expected deliveries and losing market share hand-over-fist in China. This is not necessarily Tesla-specific problems – macro uncertainty and inflation are factors – but clearly, the demand uplift that Tesla expected is not coming through and the price cuts are barely holding the numbers together. Shares fell 6 per cent but are still up about two-thirds year-to-date. Several Asian electric automakers fell in sympathy – price cuts affect all. NW

FCA investigates WANdisco fraud

Software company WANdisco (WAND) is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over statements to investors before it revealed most of its sales last year were made up. The investigation is in relation “to certain regulatory announcements released by the company during the period 1 January 2022 to 9 March 2023”.

In this period, WANdisco announced more than $100mn (£80mn) of new bookings. Its real bookings were just $11.4mn, however - the company blamed one rogue salesperson. However, the CEO and CFO have since left after an independent investigation was launched by FRP Advisory. AS

Rio Tinto cuts 2023 copper guidance Heavy snow and machinery issues in the US and geological troubles at the world's largest copper mine in Chile have led Rio Tinto (RIO) to cut its forecast for production of the red metal this year, from between 650,000 and 710,000 tonnes (t) to 590,000t-640,000t. Copper prices have remained strong in the first quarter, driven by Chinese buying. Mining companies are desperate to add copper capacity given the strong demand outlook. In the first quarter, Rio signed a deal with First Quantum Minerals (US:FQM) to develop a new mine in Peru, handing over a majority stake in exchange for significant funding. The miner's key iron ore division is on track to reach guidance for 2023, with 79mnt of iron ore produced in the first quarter. AH

Rentokil still cleaning up

Momentum at Rentokil Initial (RTO) has been building since it bought US pest control giant Terminix in October last year. It’s easy to see why: in the first quarter of 2023, revenue jumped by a whopping 65 per cent to £1.24bn on a constant currency basis. Most of this was the result of its recent acquisition, but organic growth has also proved resilient, up 5.9 per cent year-on-year, despite the loss of Covid disinfectant business. JS

Speed of Segro's valuation drop slows The value of warehouse real estate investment trust (Reit) Segro (SGRO) dropped again in the first quarter of this year – albeit at a much slower rate – following a bruising valuation slump last year. In a trading update, the Reit said that values had fallen 2 per cent in the three months the 31 March after plunging 16.6 per cent over the second half of 2022 following the interest rate spike caused by last year's ill-judged 'mini' Budget. Segro said Q1's "small decline in values" is a sign of stabilisation, pointing to wider market data showing that valuation decreases in commercial real estate are slowing following last year's rapid price correction. Yesterday, MSCI's monthly property index revealed this week that total commercial property values nudged up 0.21 per cent in March – the first monthly increase in values since last June. ML

Hochschild Mining shares slide

Peruvian gold and silver miner Hochschild Mining (HOC) has announced lower sales, profits and a shift to net debt in its 2022 results. The company’s share price slid 14 per cent on the update, to 78p. The outlook is for production to slide this year as well, although sales will be supported by higher precious metals prices.

Chief executive Ignacio Bustamante said: “The volatile political, economic and social situation has continued to impact Peru in recent months, and this has resulted in a tough operating environment for Hochschild's two mines.

The company is waiting on a new permit from the Peruvian government, which would boost its long-term prospects. A decision on a new environmental permit for the key Inmaculada mine is expected this quarter. AH

Manolete boosted by insolvencies Litigation funder Manolete (MANO) has reported "record" numbers of new case investments, enquiries and completions, as the UK insolvency market returns to "more normal" operating conditions. The group still expects to incur a £3.9mn loss before tax in the year to 31 March 2023, but said it had returned to profitability in the second half of the year. UK insolvencies rose by 16 per cent in March 2023 compared with the same month last year, according to government figures. Creditors' voluntary liquidations rose 9 per cent to 2,011, while compulsory liquidations more than doubled to 288. JS

UK pension system needs a rethink, says IFS

The current pension system may not be able to provide a comfortable retirement to future generations, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS). The influential think tank has launched a review that aims to “assess future risks” and determine “what needs to be done to secure decent retirement” for the working-age generation.

Issues singled out by the review report include people not saving enough, with fewer than one-in-five self-employed workers using a pension, as well as the difficulties of managing a defined contribution pension pot in retirement.

Paul Johnson, director of IFS, said: “Most private sector workers are left having to manage considerable risks – not least over how long their retirement will be – which for many will be incredibly difficult to balance well... A fresh look is long overdue.”

The review, overseen by former Labour chancellor Alistair Darling and former Conservative work and pensions secretary David Gauke, will look at how to help people save enough in their pensions, how the state should support them and whether people require more assistance to use their wealth appropriately through retirement. VC

Centamin Q1 production ahead of consensus It’s not a bad time to get more gold out of the ground than you thought you could, with the precious metal trading near $2,000 (£1,609) an ounce (oz). Egyptian miner Centamin (CEY) has reported 106,000 oz of gold production for the quarter ending 31 March, slightly ahead of analyst expectations. The miner also saw lower costs in the period, with the all-in sustaining cost (AISC), which includes capital expenditure, dropping 13 per cent to $1,348 an oz, helping it reach free cash flow of $8mn in the quarter. AH

Jet2 lifts full-year profit guidance

Budget airline Jet2 (JET2) lifted its full-year profit guidance by £7mn from its January estimate. It now expects to make a pre-tax profit before currency movements of between £387mn-£392mn after reporting improved pricing and stronger margins both for flights and its holidays business, despite higher input costs.

The company said load factors are also slightly higher than last year even with a 7 per cent increase in capacity.

Jet2’s shares were flat by mid-morning, with UBS analysts arguing that the market is “already there” in terms of profit expectations. The company’s shares are up 38 per cent since the start of the year and trade at around 10-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings. MF

