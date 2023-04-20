No matter who’s in power – our tax policies are unfair

With a year or more to go before the next general election, key battlegrounds are emerging. They include the state of the economy, high inflation – still above 10 per cent, making it almost a certainty that the Bank of England will raise rates to 4.5 per cent at its next meeting and increasing the risk that rates will rise in June to 4.75 per cent – and tax. Here Labour has already started a tug of war over the Lifetime Allowance (LTA), and aimed a few barbs at the government over the non-dom “loophole” and “too-low” rates of capital gains tax (CGT).

Political parties are always at loggerheads over tax and Labour was swift to declare it would reverse the abolition of the LTA. If the party succeeds in this ambition, what of it? True, the LTA punishes people who have saved carefully for years and whose workplaces offer generous schemes, but we have accepted the cap for almost two decades, its removal was a surprise and had not been demanded. In any case the penalty for breaching it only applied to a portion – often a tiny portion – of the pot itself.

What’s more controversial is Labour’s proposal to exempt doctors from the LTA. The Tories are surely right that it’s fairer if removing the cap for some, to remove it for all. And while an exemption for NHS doctors might persuade more of them to work for longer, reinstating the cap for everyone else would mean the return of LTA discrimination in favour of defined benefit (DB) schemes – these days largely the sole preserve of the public sector. The way LTA rules are applied to DB plans mean savers in this group can enjoy much bigger tax-free pension pots than those in defined contribution (DC) schemes. With the LTA gone, DC and DB savers are treated equally.