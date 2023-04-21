Companies roundup: THG breakup and mining shares

Activist investor Kelso (KLSO) has increased its stake in THG (THG), stressing the “significant intrinsic” value of the online retailer’s nutrition business. Kelso now holds 8mn shares in the group, representing roughly 0.6 per cent of total share capital.

THG’s nutrition division – best known for its MyProtein range – generates around 30 per cent of the group’s revenue. Kelso said any offers for THG must “clearly reflect” the underlying value of this business, and “in the event that an acceptable offer is not forthcoming then a separation of MyProtein should be considered”. It also suggested partnerships with other food companies.

“THG's nutritional business is likely ultimately to end up being owned by one of the large global food and beverage companies, all of which have already begun investing in nutritional, wellness and healthier assets,” Kelso concluded.

American private equity firm Apollo Global Management made an early bid for THG this week, causing shares to jump by more than a third. However, the publication of the group’s full-year results caused investor sentiment to wobble. JS

Major miners drop production forecasts

Glencore (GLEN) and BHP (BHP) both reported tougher conditions in the March quarter, which is Q1 for Glencore and Q3 for BHP. This came as miners sold off on Friday morning, capping the FTSE 100’s gains. Glencore still has its huge coal and trading profits to fall back on, despite Q1 copper and zinc output dropping. It maintained guidance for the year, however, and said its trading unit “continued to perform well through Q1 2023, particularly within energy products”.

BHP, which is no longer in the FTSE 100 following its share unification, missed analyst expectations for copper, metallurgical coal and nickel, with nickel 12 per cent behind BMO’s forecast at 19,600 tonnes. It dropped nickel guidance for the full year, but kept the copper outlook despite difficulties at the Escondida mine co-owned with Rio Tinto (RIO). AH

Civitas and Triple Point tenant slapped with enforcement notice A tenant of social housing landlord Civitas Social Housing (CSH) and Triple Point (SOHO) has been slapped with an enforcement notice from the government regulator for failing to comply with its standards. Auckland Home Solutions, which accounts for 15.9 per cent of Civitas' rent roll and 4.6 per cent of Triple Point's rent roll, has been ordered by the Regulator for Social Housing (RSH) to commission an independent review into its governance, business planning, risk management, and compliance with rent standards. In addition, the RSH has placed three new directors on the Auckland board to "improve its capacity and capability". Critics of the model used by Civitas, Triple Point, and its crisis-hit peer Home Reit (HOME) have long raised concerns about tenant quality. ML

Abrdn’s Reit posts loss after valuation hit

Abrdn European Logistics Income (ASLI) swung to a £21.3mn loss thanks to a valuation hit caused by higher interest rates. ASLI’s net asset value per share dropped 7.75 per cent which also had the effect of increasing the European warehouse developer’s loan-to-value ratio from 25.1 per cent to 34 per cent.

Meanwhile, though total revenue increased 35.9 per cent, much of this gain was wiped out by a 57.5 per cent surge in the cost of running the portfolio. The company said it retained a “strong conviction” in its investment strategy. ML